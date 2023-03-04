URC: Connacht make lucky escape to beat spirited Dragons

Dragons 20 Connacht 22

Two missed drop-kicks from Dragons in the final minutes ensured Connacht escaped a real test in Newport with their top eight hopes still intact.

A performance Andy Friend’s men will want to forget, Connacht failed to utilise having two extra men on the pitch for most of the match, and were unable to deliver any real attacking prowess. Certainly they were not helped by the withdrawal of Jack Carty, who pulled a hamstring before the match, but they know this was a lucky escape against a side that deserved more.

Connacht had started on a positive note, and having spurned at least two trying-scoring opportunities, they finally got on the scoreboard with a David Hawshaw penalty after nine minutes.

However, the home side constructed a try within minutes, delighting the home fans following a breakout from Bradley Roberts, and poor defending from the visitors allowed Aaron Wainwright to finished at pace with a try after 11 minutes.

Connacht answered with a try from Cian Prendergast after a strong run from Tom Farrell, and with Jack Aungier on hand to provide the final pass, the blindside flanker broke the tackle to touch down, with Hawkshaw converting.

Will Reed added a penalty goal to level the scores, but it did not look good for the home side when they lost both Screech and Clark to the bin. However, Connacht could not make it count, denied a try when Paul Boyle failed to ground, and within two minutes of the restart disaster struck when Farrell’s pass was well read by right wing Jarred Rosser who intercepted and ran from inside this own half to score. The conversion put the home side into the lead by 17-10, before adding a penalty to stretch the lead to 20-10.

However, Friend’s men gave themselves real hope when Jarrad Butler, just on the pitch, took advantage of a back-pedalling scrum to pick the ball and dive over with Hawshaw adding the conversion, and when replacement prop Dave Heffernan added a third, Connacht took the lead. With 13 minutes remaining, the homes had all the momentum, but Connacht did enough to stymie the home side, whose last-gasp drop goal effort was well wide.

Scoring sequence: 9m Hawkshaw pen 0-3, 11m Wainwright try, Reed con 7-3; 20m Prendergast try, Hawkshaw con 7-10; 23m Reed penalty 10-10; HT 10-10; 421m Rosser try, Reed Con 17-10; 47m Reed pen 20-10; 50 M Butler try, Hawkshaw con 20-17; 64m Heffernan try 20-22.

Connacht: T O’Halloran, S Bolton, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch, D Hawkshaw, C Blade (c), D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, J Murphy, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: S Illo for Aungier (33m), D Heffernan for Tierney Martin and P Dooley for Buckley (both 52m), J Butler for Boyle (50m), S Jennings for Bolton (64).

Yellow card: Bolton (64m).

Dragons RFC: A O’Brien, J Rosser, S Hughes, M Clark A Hewitt, W Reed, R Williams (C), R Jones, B Roberts, L Brown, M Screech, B Carter, A Wainwright, T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee for Roberts (51), H Keddie for Basham (51), L Fairbrother for Brown (54), G Nott for Wainwright (57).

Yellow card: Max Clarke 31m; Red card: Matthew Screech 32m.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)