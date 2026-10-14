Education

More than 150 schools receive bomb threat email on same day as public sector strike

Schools in the Dublin and Kildare regions understood to be operating as normal while taking the advice of gardaí

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
The emails were received on the same day as widespread industrial action over public sector pay, where the majority of schools across the country were closed. Photograph: iStock
Niamh Towey
James Cox
Wed Oct 14 2026 - 19:491 MIN READ

A number of schools received threatening emails warning them of potential attacks on Wednesday.

It is understood over 150 schools in the Dublin and Kildare regions received the bomb scare email.

The schools are understood to be operating as normal while taking the advice of gardaí.

This comes on the same day as widespread industrial action over public sector pay, where the majority of schools across the country were closed and pickets placed outside.

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The Department of Education said it consulted with gardaí on the issue, who advised any school in receipt of the email to contact gardaí.

“The department communicated this advice to schools and boards of management, management bodies, and unions,” it said in a statement to The Irish Times.

“On this basis, the department anticipates that Boards of Management will have regard to the advice from An Garda Síochána, and schools can continue to operate as normal unless otherwise advised by An Garda Síochána.”

Gardaí said they are “aware of a communication” that was sent to a number of schools on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said gardaí are assessing the “contents and credibility” of the emails.

Gardaí are engaging with the schools involved, they said, adding that no further information is currently available.

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Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times
James Cox

James Cox

James Cox is a news reporter for The Irish Times
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