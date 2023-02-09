France name unchanged team for Six Nations game against Ireland

France head coach Fabien Galthié has named an unchanged team for their game against Ireland at the Aviva in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont will captain the side, who won their first match 29-24 against Italy on Sunday. Thomas Ramos starts again as fullback, with François Cros and Baptiste Couillard on the bench.
Andy Farrell will announce Ireland’s team to play France at about 2pm this afternoon.
France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Atonio, Marchand, Baille; Willemse, Flament; Ollivon, Alldritt, Jelonch,
READ MORE
Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert
More to follow...