France name unchanged team for Six Nations game against Ireland

France head coach Fabien Galthié has named an unchanged team for their game against Ireland at the Aviva in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont will captain the side, who won their first match 29-24 against Italy on Sunday. Thomas Ramos starts again as fullback, with François Cros and Baptiste Couillard on the bench.

Andy Farrell will announce Ireland’s team to play France at about 2pm this afternoon.

☘️🆚🇫🇷 Notre deuxième match du #SixNations 2023 nous amène à Dublin pour y défier 𝒍𝒂 𝒎𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒆́𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒆 𝒅𝒖 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆 !



💪 Rendez-vous samedi ! #NeFaisonsXV #XVdeFrance #IRLFRA pic.twitter.com/eAfWyYyg3I — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 9, 2023

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Atonio, Marchand, Baille; Willemse, Flament; Ollivon, Alldritt, Jelonch,

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert

