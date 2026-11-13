Matt Williams: Embracing your country’s unique DNA is crucial in international rugby

I believe that each national rugby team possesses a unique DNA. I can provide no hard scientific evidence to back up that statement, but after watching rugby for more than half a century, I am certain of its truth.

When teams perform in a manner that reflects the nature of the people they represent, they play with a freedom of spirit and a certainty of purpose that enhances their game.

The opposite is also true. When teams go against their instincts, they fail.

In the first match of this year’s exceptional four Test series between New Zealand and South Africa, the Springboks played a high-tempo, ball in hand, running game plan. While it was a joy to behold, they lost.

In the following three test matches, the Boks returned to their DNA. They reverted to a physically brutal brand of direct rugby, with a high value placed on low risk, one-pass plays, combined with a relentless kick and chase.

The Boks played like angry Rhinos and won the next three matches. When the South Africans are in touch with their DNA, they are close to impossible to beat.

Against France in this year’s Six Nations, Ireland also turned away from their national character and implemented a negative plan based around chasing box kicks.

The outcome was a cure for insomnia. Ireland ignored their creative spirit, and in a Parisian train smash they lost 36-14.

But that was last season.

Ireland's Jimmy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and James Ryan looking dejected during a bruising defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in July. Photo: Ben Brady/Inpho

In the first international match of the Nations Championship against Argentina, we saw Irish rugby return to its DNA. From the opening minutes they played with a positive mindset as they attacked with the ball in hand at every opportunity.

The intent displayed, evidenced by the Irish players’ body language, was vastly superior to the hands-on-hips at Eden Park last July. After supplying so many players to the 2025 Lions tour, Ireland were so full of fatigue that in the three summer Nations Championship games they could only manage to score 90 points and let in 91.

But against the Pumas at the Aviva, Ireland looked like winners.

When Ireland play with creative joy in their minds, they align with their rugby DNA. When this happens, so does the magic. Teams can transcend into the intangible that only those who have experienced playing in a team sport can understand. Inexplicably, like a musical harmony, the 15 team-mates seemingly combine into a single entity that thinks and acts independently of those individuals.

When Ireland play with instinctive freedom, they are transformed into a world-class outfit.

A few years ago, when Ireland were regularly beating New Zealand and South Africa with their creative short-passing game, based on quality skills and a ruthless attacking attitude, they tore apart the defensive systems of those champion teams.

The numbers back up that observation. Ireland completed 18 offloads with a pass accuracy of 93 per cent against Argentina. Those are top-quality numbers. The precision Ireland demonstrated in attack tells us that the fatigue from the Lions has been replaced with energy and Ireland’s hunger to run the ball has returned.

Here we must remember that before Ireland’s short-passing attack can open up defences, a direct running game must lay the foundation.

Joe McCarthy makes a break during Ireland's Nations Championship clash with Argentina. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s attacking philosophy is based on what is known as gain line theory. One of its main counterintuitive principles states that the faster you run at a defensive line, the slower that line will move forward. The Irish forwards, especially Joe McCarthy, carried the ball with venom into the Argentinian defenders, which forced the Pumas’ defensive line to slow down to deal with the running threats. This enabled Sam Prendergast and Mack Hansen to step up and display their passing skills in abundance.

One of the most under recognised byproducts of a quality offseason in the weights room is self confidence. When players put on several kilograms of muscle, they can see the physical proof of their progress. This manifests itself in an increase in confidence. The psychological benefits created by lifting weights are often more effective than the physical.

With the added muscle and increased confidence, Prendergast is now running at the opposition defensive lines with real purpose. Ireland’s rugby is at its zenith when they play a game full of charging runners, with short passing options, which creates rapid ruck speed and denies the opposition defensive system time to get organised. All of which is orchestrated by a running number 10. Prendergast is beginning to fill that role that has been vacant since Johnny Sexton retired.

The Flying Fijians will play their part on Saturday night, because they do exactly what their name says on the tin. These amazing athletes will run the ball with such energy and zest that they will literally fly at the Irish defenders. And more power to them.

Without any disrespect to the qualities of the Fijians, it is impossible to ignore the gigantic challenge of the Springboks the following weekend. The South Africans are fully aware that Ireland want the ball in play as much as possible.

The Boks will do everything in their power to slow the game and not let Ireland play rugby. We can all look forward to a seemingly endless series of scrums. Won’t that be fun?

Do not be surprised if the former Springbok and now Fijian head coach, Jake White, considers those exact tactics. White and the rugby world understand that if you force Ireland into a slow, stop-start game, it disrupts their flow.

White’s dilemma is that a slow game is also kryptonite to Fijian rugby’s DNA. If he introduces tactics that slow the game and disrupt Ireland, he may also be doing damage to Fiji. To have any hope, Fiji must attempt to outrun a running Ireland.

Ireland, South Africa and Fiji are three different teams with unique sets of rugby DNA. The teams that best align their cultural heritage and instincts to their tactics, with the most accuracy, will win.