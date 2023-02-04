Wales v Ireland: Live updates as Six Nations gets underway

10 mins: TRY FOR IRELAND! Beirne gets treatment for injury but back up again. Ireland tap and go. Sheehan goes for the line, stopped but comes to James Ryan and he get low and puts it down. Sexton converts.

Ireland 14 Wales 0

8 mins: Ireland win penalty after Wales strayed offside. Good start by Lowe. Sexton kicks to touch, another attacking lineout won by Beirne. Ireland with an electric start to the game, overwhelming Wales. Keenan on the outside, Ireland up to five metres. A penalty to Ireland.

Ireland 7 Wales 0

2 mins: TRY FOR IRELAND! Early attacking lineout for Ireland. Porter charges through. Sexton reverse pass to Ryan, then Doris gets over. What a start!

Ireland 7 Wales 0

Check out for the new rugby rules in today’s game, including shot clocks. A faster game, more ball in play time and a better spectacle is the goal of the new regulations. Teams must be ready to form a scrum within 30 seconds of the mark being made by the referee, who may then punish any undue delay by awarding a freekick.

One of the main talking points before the game is how Wales will do with Warren Gatland back in charge. Matt Williams thinks it makes them a dangerous proposition again.

“Like a hermit prophet from the Old Testament, Warren Gatland has been summoned from the rugby wilderness to lead his adopted people out of the desert of defeat and back into the Promised Land that all Welsh people passionately believe is their birthright. Winning matches in the Six Nations.”

Ireland look well positioned to put a bit of order on recent Cardiff chaos, writes rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley in his preview to today’s game. A quick start will be vital for visitors as Warren Gatland’s Wales look to put troubled build-up behind them.

ICYMI, last night, Ireland’s final quarter purple patch saw Richie Murphy’s under 20s side get off to a winning start in Wales. Ireland owed their victory to the dominance of the pack and some brilliant individual performances.

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland’s opening game Wales of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations against Wales, meaning Finlay Bealham will start in his place with Tom O’Toole promoted to the bench. It will be Bealham’s first start in the Six Nations. As expected, Stuart McCloskey has retained his place at inside centre in the continuing absence of Robbie Henshaw. In a late change to the line-up, as mentioned, scrumhalf Conor Murray will play after Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Cian Healy also pulled out through injury

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

Leigh Halfpenny starts for Wales for the first time in 19 months. He lines out at fullback with Liam Williams out injured. George North and Joe Hawkins form an intriguing midfield duo with Dan Biggar partnered by Tomos Williams at halfback.

Up front, Gatland has opted for experience with Ken Owens, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Toby Faletau all starting. Breakdown fetcher Jac Morgan also lines out at blindside flanker.

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys); A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys); J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first game of the Six Nations, Ireland against Wales. The big news in the build-up today is the scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out through a hamstring injury. Conor Murray replaces him. The old Murray-Sexton partnership back once more. Gibson-Park’s pace at moving the ball will be missed. Ireland still remain favourites but worth remembering the last time they beat Wales away from home in the Six Nations was all the way back in 2013. Kick-off at the Principality Stadium is at 2.15pm.

