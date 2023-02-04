Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Six Nations opener against Wales — reports

Ireland look to have suffered a late blow as there are reports that scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations Championship game against Wales at the Principality stadium (2.15). The IRFU has yet to confirm the news.

The Leinster scrumhalf took part in the Captain’s Run but word has emerged this morning that he is out with a hamstring injury. It is a significant blow as Gibson-Park is an integral part of Ireland’s high tempo approach, his speed to rucks and ability to challenge defenders on the fringes too.

Conor Murray will come into the team with his Munster teammate Craig Casey promoted to the replacements. The 33-year-old Murray, despite losing the starting role at his province, has been preferred by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. He will win his 101st cap.