Murray and Earls back in the mix for Munster’s trip to Toulouse

Allowing for their hard-earned win over Northampton with 14 men last Saturday, results elsewhere in Pool B of the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend did not exactly go in Munster’s favour.

They stand sixth in that half of the draw and come kick-off (3.15pm Irish time) against Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon next Sunday, Munster could go into that game anywhere between sixth and ninth.

One of the results which will affect their standing and qualification hopes, namely Montpellier’s game at home to London Irish, will immediately precede events in Toulouse. But despite the advantage of kicking off last in Pool B, the coaches are not of a mind to encumber their players with the permutations.

“To be honest, no,” said attack coach Mike Prendergast after the squad moved their training session to Thomond Park because of the Baltic weather. “And do you know what, Graham [Rowntree] spoke about it last week straight after the game. ‘We want to go over here and win.’ And I think that’s all we’ve looked at since the final whistle went against Northampton.

“So in terms of other games and what goes on, genuinely it doesn’t change anything from what direction we want to go this weekend, and that’s to go over and put in a good performance, and if that’s enough to get a win well so be it. But that’s our goal, yeah.”

Pending his disciplinary hearing on Thursday, Munster are likely to be without Jack O’Donoghue – hitherto an ever-present this season – following the red card he received against Northampton. They are also monitoring prop Roman Salanoa (arm) and Jack Crowley (ankle), but helped by the eight-day turnaround Prendergast sounded optimistic about Crowley’s chances of being fit.

“He took a bit of a knock there obviously and managed to finish out the game, and he took three points at a really important time for us. So he showed a lot as a character. Within that we’ve managed him during the week. He didn’t train over the last two days. We’ve a day off tomorrow so that gives him an extra day to get right, and we’ll assess and see how he is on Friday, but we’d be confident enough that he can take his place within the squad for the weekend.”

Prendergast also strongly suggested that the experienced duo of Conor Murray and Keith Earls will be back in the mix after being surprisingly omitted from the match-day 23 against Northampton, albeit he hailed their professional response.

“They carried themselves so well in terms of their input on the pitch, but also off the pitch with team meetings. They’re two pros who have been around the game for a long time. They were disappointed last week, (but) last week is a different week to this week, and they’re back into the mix in terms of our selection discussions. We’ll sit down over the next few days and see where we go from there. It wasn’t easy for them, to be honest, but two good pros like them have been top notch for us.”

The inclusion of younger players in their stead, be it Craig Casey and Paddy Patterson at scrumhalf or Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Liam Coombes in the back three, also sent out a message that no one’s place is guaranteed.

“I think it’s something we’re trying to do, build that depth in the squad, in every position,” said Prendergast. “Our squad depth is something we do see has progressed over the last couple of months, and that goes for any position within our squad.

“Guys have come in, got opportunities and have done well. Fortunately we still have a few lads to come back from injury which will put more pressure on, and that’s what you want to get out of the squad. You want everybody being pushed, and for no one to be comfortable in their position. It’s something that’s been quite strong, particularly the last two months for us.”

Among those gradually nearing a return is the World Cup-winning South African lock RG Snyman, who was pictured back at squad training as he continues his rehabilitation from a second serious knee injury.

It was “incredibly good” news, said Prendergast, adding: “I’m delighted for him as well. He’s a top fella, a top player and great to see him out there today touching a ball again. It’s exciting for him first of all, exciting for him as a coaching staff, and exciting for the whole club. There will be no rush. In terms of exact dates we don’t know, but just to see him on the pitch at Thomond Park is a huge boost for everyone, but most importantly himself.”

While Prendergast declared his genuine delight for Ben Healy on foot of him being included in the Scottish Six Nations squad pending his move to Edinburgh next season, the likely inclusion of Joey Carbery and Crowley in the Irish squad could leave Munster light on outhalves during the Championship window.

Munster play a crunch URC game away to Benetton, who have won all bar one of their home games this season, on Saturday week, and have home games against the Ospreys and Scarlets on the Six Nations down weekends, as well as Glasgow the week after its conclusion.

“We’ve spoken about it,” said Prendergast. “If we lose three boys we obviously have Tony (Butler) in our academy, who’s been exposed to our team this year and last year, and you’ve Rory Scannell as well that can play at ‘10′. So, fortunately enough we have the two boys if the three lads are in the (Six Nations) squads, but it is something that we have been looking at and planning for over the last couple of weeks.”