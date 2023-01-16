Gavin Coombes in inspired form in Munster’s crucial win over Northampton

Munster 27 Northampton 23

It’s a big shirt, and an iconic one, the Munster number eight. Axel through Jim Williams and CJ down the years, and it says everything about Gavin Coombes’s form in the last couple of months that he wears it well.

Quite how Coombes wasn’t awarded the, ugh, Star of the Match award in these sides’ first meeting remains a mystery. Two tries, 23 tackles, 16 carries and all that.

Clearly the decision to give that award to Tadhg Beirne caused much mirth among the Munster squad, not least one would venture from Coombes – something of a joker within the pack off the pitch – toward the lock in the familiar blue helmet.

“Do you want to maybe give this to Tadhg?” Coombes suggested sardonically at pitchside to RTÉ after his colossal performance here brooked no argument for co-commentator Donal Lenihan, all the more so for a fellow Corkman.

Once again Coombes scored a brace of tries, again led the tackle count, made the most carries and his 47 hard-earned metres were second only to Mike Haley. Coombes also won three vital turnovers, not least when combining with Calvin Nash and Alex Kendellen to envelope Lukhan Salakaia-Loto from the final restart in a choke tackle to signal the final whistle.

There were also intelligent, well-timed interventions, such as the footwork and footballing nous to step inside Tommy Freeman and draw George Furbank to give Jack O’Donoghue a free run to the line with an offload.

“Over-rated,” quipped Graham Rowntree when initially asked about Saturday’s star turn, before admitting: “His footballing intelligence has come on massively in the last year. He’s worked on that aspect of his game. He knows he can’t be a one-trick pony just carrying the ball, which he’s very good at. He carries the ball for us more than anyone. But he’s worked on that side of his game. I’m delighted for him.”

After strong performances in the midweek games against the Maori All Blacks in June, the word is that Coombes wasn’t in the best of health when underperforming in Ireland A’s salutary beating by an All Blacks XV at the RDS in November.

He was promptly removed from Ireland’s November squad, but in playing nine games in a row has responded with a strong run of from, completing 80 minutes in each of the last six games (including one outing in the secondrow where he finished this match) and scored six tries.

“He was disappointed,” admitted Rowntree, “but I think it was the right thing at the time and so does he. He came back, rolled his sleeves up and played well for us in that famous game against South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and his game has developed since then. But I think it gave him a kick up the backside. He’d recognise that.

[ Gavin Coombes double and epic defensive effort gets Munster back on track ]

“He’s fitter than he’s been for a long time. We’re a bit thin on the deck around the secondrow area. We put him in the secondrow towards the end of the game and his work-rate doesn’t drop off, his carrying doesn’t drop off with all that additional work around the maul and scrummaging.

“I can’t speak highly enough about him. He’s so important to us as a club, what he does for us.”

Munster's Jack O'Donoghue celebrates scoring his side's second try against Northampton at Thomond Park. Photograph: PA

Munster’s second try originated from Jack Crowley countering off Freeman’s punt up the line inside his own half. Using the man advantage afforded to them after Mikey Haywood’s yellow card for a shoulder to Joey Carbery’s chin, Munster manoeuvred the Saints’ defence wide left and wide right through nine phases, with the explosiveness of Roman Salanoa and footwork of Antoine Frisch offering outlets.

Niall Scannell, in another big shift, pulled the ball back to Carbery, who passed behind O’Donoghue, and Crowley hit Haley who passed long to Coombes before he put O’Donoghue over.

Evidence of what this Munster team is endeavouring to achieve, the head coach said: “Yeah, yeah,” said Rowntree. “Nothing further to add there. Yes.”

Alas, O’Donoghue’s red card for a high hit on David Ribbans within two minutes prevented Munster from going on to claim a bonus point and left them indebted to a great defensive read by Shane Daly in a fraught final quarter.

With Carbery varying his game and attacking the gainline before the tide turned, surprisingly he was removed after covering the backfield by himself and he was collared, through no fault of his own, in the build-up to Northampton’s second try.

Already opting to sacrifice Conor Murray, whose presence would have been reassuring in that final quarter, and Keith Earls, Rowntree and co also removed Peter O’Mahony for the last 15 minutes.

“I think we just about got it right,” said Rowntree of the replacements.

“It’s important the way we’re going that selection reflects form, not experience and those guys who we left out today – there are some big names there. Their attitude has been exceptional. That’s what we picked for this week, next week’s another matter. But now it’s important the way we’re going that selection reflects form.”

In the game’s penultimate play, Northampton opted for a three-pointer to give them one last shot at a match-winning try, rather than go for a draw which was of no use to them but would have damaged Munster.

“It’s up to them,” said Rowntree. “We’re here now, where we are with the game, luckily.”

But by winning in Franklin’s Gardens a month ago, Munster had earned that good fortune.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 mins: Carbery pen 3-0; 9: G Coombes try, Carbery con 10-0; 20: O’Donoghue try, Carbery con 17-0; 29: G Coombes try, Carbery con 24-0; (half-time 24-0); 45: Freeman try, Smith con 24-7; 50: Smith pen 24-10; 56: Ramm try, Smith con 24-17; 71: Smith pen 24-20; 76: Crowley pen 27-20; 79: Smith pen 27-23.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: John Ryan for Salanoa (47 mins), Josh Wycherley for Kilocoyne (53), Rory Scannell for Carbery (58), Alex Kendellen for Kleyn (60), John Hodnett for O’Mahony, Paddy Patterson for Casey (both 65). Not used: Scott Buckley, Liam Coombes.

Sent off: O’Donoghue (23 mins).

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, Paul Hill; David Ribbans, Alex Moon; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (Capt).

Replacements: Robbie Smith for Ramm (14-21 mins) and for Haywood (71), Fraser Dingwall for Proctor (47), Alex Coles for Moon, Angus Scott-Young for Lawes (both 63), Ethan Waller for A Waller, Alfie Petch for Hill (both 68). Not used: Callum Braley for Mitchell, Courtnall Skosan.

Sinbinned: Haywood (11-21 mins).

Referee: Tual Trainini (France).