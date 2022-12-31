Leinster vs Connacht: High profile absences ensure tall order for Andy Friend’s charges

James Ryan returns to the Leinster line-up for the clash with Connacht. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Leinster vs Connacht, Sunday January 1st, RDS arena, 7.35pm kick-off, live on RTÉ

Leinster plan to kick start their New Year the same way they finished 2022, with their unbeaten URC record still intact. And few would bet against them.

Their opponents, Connacht, lagging 27 points behind in the championship table, have points to gather - their purpose not on the trophy like Leo Cullen’s men, but on top eight Champions Cup qualification. But, with the Stormers chasing to make up an eight-point deficit on Leinster, the RDS faithful will be backing their lions to continue their remarkable record.

Cullen, as is the norm, has been able to make 13 changes to the team that defeated Munster on St Stephen’s Day by a single point, 19-20.

The only two remaining players are right wing Jordan Lamour and forward Ryan Baird, who moves to the backrow, but through Leinster’s unstoppable conveyor belt come the former Blackrock College captain Liam Turner for his 11th cap, joining the 6′2″ Charlie Ngatai in midfield and the experienced Jimmy O’Brien at fullback. Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson Park take control at halfback. In the pack 22-year-old 6′7″ lock Brian Deeny packs down with James Ryan in the secondrow, while the backrow is expected to also pack a punch with Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris.

Having won all interprovincials to date this season, Leinster will be banking on another this Sunday, but James Ryan says it will still be a big test for his team.

"𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘰, 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯!"



James Ryan is expecting a tough challenge on Sunday night against a resurgent Connacht side#LEIvCON #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/4Z6srEKzQE — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 30, 2022

“I think Connacht turned a bit of a corner with their victory in France, and they were unlucky not to win the game against Ulster. I think when they have Hansen and Carty in the team, it’s a signal of their intent to play, so it will be a massive test for us defensively.”

Also coming with a point to prove, he says, is the cohort of ex-Leinster players who will add spice to this contest: “Peter Dooley, Adam Byrne, Oisín Dowling - the list goes on - so they will have a lot of Leinster IQ as well coming into this game as well - so it’s a big test for us.”

Connacht, similarly, have made changes, but Friend’s hand has been curtailed with Hansen ruled out of the match day squad, as are Finlay Bealham and Josh Murphy, while Bundee Aki is on a down-week due to his involvement with the Irish set-up in November.

“Unfortunately we’re missing a few players through illness, but this is a great opportunity to see the benefits of the depth within the squad, which is the best it’s been in my five years here,” said Friend.

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Dominic Robertson-McCoy form a new frontrow, young Darragh Murray makes his third start, joining brother Niall in the secondrow for the first time, while Friend has opted for a mobile backrow featuring Cian Prendergast, New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton in only his 10th game, and the experienced Jarrad Butler.

Captain Jack Carty and scrumhalf Caolin Blade form the halfbacks, while David Hawkshaw partners Tom Farrell at centre. The back three sees John Porch move to the left wing, with Diarmuid Kilgallen on the right, and veteran Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback.

During his five years Connacht, Friend delivered a 35-24 win over Leinster in 2020/21, but repeating that victory will be hugely challenging given his absentees. However, in what will be his last game in charge at the RDS, his attitude is “to have a go”.

“We’ve got a job to do, so let’s back ourselves, have a go, we’ve nothing to lose.”

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, L Turner, C Ngatai, R Russell; J Sexton (C), J Gibson-Park; M Milne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; B Deeny, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: J McKee, M Hanan, V Abdaladze, A Soroka, S Penny, C Foley, H Byrne, J Osborne.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; D Kilgallen, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch; J Carty (C), C Blade; P Dooley, D Heffernan, D Robertson-McCoy’ D Murray, N Murray; C Prendergast, S Hurley-Langton, J Butler.

Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, S Illo, O Dowling, C Oliver, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)