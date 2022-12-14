London Irish’s Agustin Creevy gets four-week ban for Montpellier red card

Referee Andrea Piardi sends off Augustin Creevy of London Irish during their Champions Cup game against Montpellier. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has received a four-week ban after he was sent off in the Exiles’ Heineken Champions Cup game against Montpellier.

The Argentina international received a red card following a dangerous tackle on Montpellier fullback Anthony Bouthier.

Tournament organisers, European Professional Club Rugby, said that Creevy made submissions to an independent disciplinary committee, accepting he committed an act of foul play, but he did not accept the red card decision.

“The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that, in executing the tackle in a dangerous manner, Creevy had made contact with Bouthier’s head,” EPCR said.

Creevy will miss Irish’s Champions Cup appointment with the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, Gallagher Premiership games against Saracens and Gloucester, plus a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Bath on January 4th.

If Creevy applies for and completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, he will be available to play again two days before the Bath fixture.