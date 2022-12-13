Ulster’s Andy Warwick cited after Manu Tuilagi collision

Andy Warwick was cited for his role in this collision with Manu Tuilagi. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Ulster prop Andy Warwick has been cited for his role in a head-on-head collision with Manu Tuilagi during Sale Sharks’ 39-0 Champions Cup victory over the province on Sunday.

In the 33rd minute of the pool stage clash, Warwick attempted to tackle the England international only for a head collision to ensue between the two. Tuilagi was forced off the park and did not return but referee Mathieu Raynal opted against any sanction for Warwick and Ulster.

Hate having to criticise refereeing decisions, they have an incredibly tough job, but player head safety is paramount.



Decision here was no card, no penalty. Rugby can't go on mitigating away serious, direct head-on-head contact like this.

On Tuesday morning, the EPCR announced that Warwick is alleged to have contravened Law 9.13 which legislates against dangerous tackles. Elsewhere in the weekend’s Champions Cup action, Ox Nche of the Sharks was sent off for his role in a similar head-on-head collision with Jack Walker of Harlequins and has also been cited.

Last weekend, Cian Healy saw red for a similar offence in Leinster’s win over Ulster, only for the URC to later overturn the decision and mitigate it down to a yellow card.

Warwick’s disciplinary hearing will take place on Thursday. The low-end entry point for any potential sanction is two weeks.