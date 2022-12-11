Live Champions Cup - Munster vs Toulouse

Munster 0 Toulouse 0

As there has been across the weekend, there’s a minute-long applause in memory of Doddie Weir ahead of kick-off.

It is baltic and foggy in Thomond. A good, cold Limerick day. Can’t help but think that will suit Munster.

Of course, somewhat controversially Antoine Dupont is free to play today after having his suspension for a red card on France duty cut in half. He’s alongside Romain Ntamack as ever, with Thomas Ramos at 15. Keep an eye out for Ange Capuozo, Italy’s livewire and World Rugby breakthrough player of the year on the wing.

Up front, as ever this is a monstrous back. Jelonch caused Ireland no end of headaches during last year’s six nations while Emanuel Meafou is a easily the biggest player on the pitch in the second row. The bench, though, is frightening. Mauvaka, Baille, Faumuina, Flament and Willis are all international-standard forwards that will influence the game to no end. If this is close heading into the final 20 minutes, you’d have to say Toulouse are favourites based on that alone.

Here’s today’s team news. Let’s start with Munster. No Conor Murray of course who is still out with a groin issue picked up while playing for Ireland against the Springboks. Craig Casey is at 9 with Joey Carbery outside him. No room for overseas signing Malakai Fekitoa, it’s Antoine Frisch and Rory Scannell in the centres instead.

Gavin Coombes has been in mixed form of late but he earns a start today alongside John Hodnett and Peter O’Mahony in the backrow. With those two and Tadhg Beirne in the same pack, the breakdown will be an absolute dogfight.

Here is your Munster team for #MUNvTOU

Munster have of course recovered from a difficult start to life under Graham Rowntree. As expected, one man who has been key to that revival is Tadhg Beirne. He was speaking to the media during the week ahead of this one.

[ Tadhg Beirne at one with Munster’s heart and soul ahead of European campaign ]

Tadhg Beirne will be critical to Munster's hopes today. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Full-time over in Sale and Ulster have been pummelled 39-0. With La Rochelle visiting Belfast next weekend, they look to have a mountain to climb to stay in this competition.

Of course, the revenge narrative of today’s clash centres around the last contest between these two. In the Aviva last season, Munster were knocked out at the quarter-final stage thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout defeat.

Here are Gerry Thornley’s thoughts ahead of today’s clash in Thomond Park.

Munster have found some timely momentum with three wins in a row. Haley’s return is the only change from last week’s starting line-up which recovered from a shaky start to produce their most impressive performance of the season in Edinburgh. — Rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley's thoughts ahead of kick-off

[ Munster out to avenge painful quarter-final defeat as Toulouse touch down at Thomond ]

While we are building up to Munster, it’s worth keeping one eye on Ulster who are in action over in Sale at the moment. It’s not good news for Dan McFarland’s side, they’re down 34-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Hello all and welcome to another afternoon of Champions Cup action! Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action at Thomond Park. We'll start building up to kick-off shortly.