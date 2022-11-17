Leinster vs Chile: Cullen picks five uncapped players as Liam Turner captains inexperienced side

Liam Turner captains an inexperienced Leinster side that takes on Chile on Friday afternoon at the RDS (2pm kick-off).

In all, five players who have yet to line out for Leinster are involved, though no official caps will be handed out for the fixture. A further 11 names who are yet to hit double figures in appearances are involved. Openside flanker Conall Boomer and lock Cormac Daly are the two uncapped players in the starting XV with Thomas Connolly, Sam Prendergast and Colm Hogan on the bench. Daly (Clontarf), Boomer (Terenure), Connolly and Hogan (both Trinity) all play having been called in to train with Leinster following good AIL form.

Charlie Tector, a key man in Ireland U20′s 2022 Grand Slam campaign, starts at outhalf just weeks after making his senior debut against the Scarlets. Ben Brownlee, another who made his debut in that match, is named outside him at 12 alongside captain Turner in the centres. Cormac Foley is at scrumhalf as Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell and recent Sevens World Cup bronze medallist Andrew Smith make up the backthree.

In the pack, Michael Milne starts at loosehead after his recent stint training with the Ireland. Lee Barron and Thomas Clarkson start alongside him in the frontrow. Brian Deeny, who along with Milne and Smith travelled to South Africa with Emerging Ireland, starts in the secondrow next to new man Daly.

READ MORE

Rhys Ruddock is the most experienced player in terms of cap numbers as he is named in the backrow with Seán O’Brien and Boomer.

There is further experience on the bench in the form of Ross Molony, Scott Penny and Nick McCarthy, while John McKee, a URC matchday squad regular this year, provides hooker cover.

Leinster: Chris Cosgrave; Rob Russell, Liam Turner (capt), Ben Brownlee, Andrew Smith; Charlie Tector, Cormac Foley; Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, Cormac Daly; Rhys Ruddock, Conall Boomer, Seán O’Brien.

Replacement: John McKee, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Connolly, Ross Molony, Scott Penny, Nick McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Colm Hogan.