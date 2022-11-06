A stonewall red card: why Kolbe should have seen red for tackle on Ireland’s Mack Hansen

Referee Nika Amashukeli shows a yellow card to South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Images

Once again, the interpretation of rugby’s laws is in the spotlight following a tip tackle incident in Ireland’s 19-16 victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

In the 16th minute, Ireland left wing Mack Hansen was picked up in a double tackle by South African fullback Cheslin Kolbe and flanker Pieter Steph du Toit, his legs were lifted, and he was inverted through the horizontal, essentially turned upside down, and thrown back to the ground.

Hansen managed to mitigate any potential injury by getting his hand out to try and break his fall and then in sequence the following parts of his body contact the ground; elbow, head, neck/shoulder and finally back.

Law 9.18 states: “A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground.”

The following is an account of the dialogue between match referee Nika Amashukeli and the television match official (TMO) Stuart Terheege.

Referee: “Advantage, lifting the legs, get a number.

TMO: “Tackle, potential foul play. Actions of 15 and seven, looking at the screen now. One more angle coming.”

Ref: “Can you tell which player initially lifts the Irish player?”

TMO: “I would like you to focus on the actions of 15. I believe he is the primary lifter.”

Ref: “So now 15 lifts him and drives over it. You agree Stu? Alright. Stu?

TMO: “Yes Nika.”

Ref: “I have 15 lifting a player, above the horizontal and the player lands on his back. It is not a big dynamic, but it is dangerous, and I am on a yellow card.”

TMO: “I agree the player is able to roll out.”

Ref: “It is not dynamic, but it is still dangerous and above the horizontal. So, it is a yellow card.”

Amashukeli then has a brief and inaudible discussion with touch judge Mathieu Raynal who mimics a spearing action, but a consensus is reached, and the Georgian referee calls over Kolbe and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Ref: “So it is a yellow card. So, it is a lifting action, and the player goes on the back. It’s not a dynamic, that’s why it is a yellow card.”

World Rugby needs to start addressing in a meaningful and consistent way the anomalies that exist in their law book and how the interpretation varies from match to match, and official to official.

The argument about the “game going soft”, expressed by the terminally stupid, or permitting a difference in interpretation between officials and administrators in the two hemispheres should not be accepted as collateral damage or a grey area when it comes to ensuring player safety.

There is nothing legitimate or legal in the action of picking up a player, turning them upside down and signing off on how they come back down to earth. That’s not a tackle, it’s not coached, and it shouldn’t be acceptable on a pitch, even on the very rare occasions that it’s accidental.

Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The fact that Hansen managed to save himself from serious injury should not mitigate the colour of the card or that it is not “a dynamic action”. How far does a player have to freefall or how much force is required to break a neck?

It should also be pointed out that Hansen didn’t land on his back as asserted by the referee. TMO Terheege’s agreement on a yellow card sanction based on “the player is able to roll out,” should mean diddly squat. Penalising players should not be outcome driven and dependent on a level of injury in an incident.

The moment that Kolbe and du Toit lift Hansen’s legs past the horizontal they should be wholly responsible for how he is returned to the turf. That is the law, which emphasises “duty of care”.

No duty of care was exercised by either player – Kolbe must take the lion’s share of the blame as he was aggressive in flipping the Irish wing over – and in those circumstances they should lose all right to any perceived mitigation in downgrading the colour of the card.

It should have been a stonewall red card. It must be for the greater good of the game when it comes to ensuring player safety. Officials should not have to adjudicate on malicious intent or on the degree of force. It’s about the action itself; lifting a player and turning them upside down on a rugby pitch is not a legitimate act. It’s not a tackle.

If Kolbe avoids being cited, then World Rugby will by extension have accepted that it is simply a rugby incident that didn’t warrant further censure and in doing so sent a message that players must save themselves in those moments on a pitch. Maybe the next Mack Hansen won’t be as dexterous or fortunate.