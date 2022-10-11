Gerry Thornley: Rugby clubs face an increasingly difficult battle to survive

Back in 1986, Galwegians were playing Corinthians in Glenina when the latter’s loose head, Brian Murphy, switched across to tight head for the last 20 minutes or so of the game. It was so unusual for Murphy to do this that as they packed down for a scrum, the Galwegians loose head, Frank Kinneen, asked him what he was doing across at tight head.

“Your tight head is burning the ear of me,” explained Murphy, in reference to Kinneen’s front-row team-mate, the estate agent Colm O’Donnellan. “He’s trying to sell me a house!”

Kinneen understood immediately. “Imagine what it’s like at training,” he responded.

Kinneen and Murphy sat beside each other at the prematch lunch when the sides met last Saturday in their second round Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B game at Glenina in their respective roles as club presidents.

Galwegians are in their 100th year while Corinthians are in their 90th. Galwegians will host a gala dinner in November and a club history is being penned by the Galway-based journalist Linley MacKenzie.

Last season, in the same division, Corinthians did the double over their old rivals in finishing fourth before losing a promotion semi-final play-off away to Greystones, while Galwegians avoided relegation by winning a two-legged play-off against Ballina. The latter are one of just five Connacht clubs in the AIL, with Sligo also in 2B and Buccaneers newly promoted in 1B.

Since the end of last season, in a story no doubt reflecting many clubs around the country, the Corinthians director of rugby Michael Harding reckons they have lost from last season somewhere around 750 AIL caps in the temporary or permanent retirement, and departures of experienced club players, including a tight head prop, three locks, two outhalves, a centre and all their back three. The team that beat relegated Rainey Old Boys 34-33 at Corinthian Park a week ago featured 12 debutants at AIL level.

On a perfect day for rugby, with referee Jason Cairns letting the game flow, there were 13 tries. Coming towards half-time, Corinthians led 17-14, having scored three tries to two. Mark Earle, the 22-year-old son of Richie, a former League of Ireland centre-half with UCD, is a strong tackling centre with a long punt, and he made the break for Galwegians’ first try by Conor O’Shaughnessy and finished off a break and offload by outhalf Shane O’Brien for the second.

Whereupon Galwegians maximised the sinbinning of the Galwegians lock Eoin Tarmey to score two more tries and, their youthful high-tempo game and superior fitness showing through, pulled clear to win by 58-21 as Galwegians were reduced to 13 men for the last chunk of the game.

Eoin de Buitléar. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Eric Elwood, the Connacht academy director, was an interested observer. But Galwegians only had one player from Connacht’s ranks in the sub-academy scrumhalf Andrew Sherlock, whereas Corinthians had three Connacht academy players in centre John Devine, his brother and scrumhalf Matthew and hooker Eoin de Buitléar. They also had the Connacht back three player Oran McNulty on the bench, and a smattering of players in the Connacht system, the latter’s brother Finn, John Forde (brother of Cathal) and Mark Boyle, brother of Paul.

Matthew Devine, a star turn in last season’s Ireland Under-20s Grand Slam win before suffering a knee injury, was the game’s class acts. Quick to the breakdown, with a smooth pass, he scored one try from long-range and had a hand in several others with his lightening quick taps and snipes. All being well, the 20-year-old really is one for the future.

His brother John scored one try and also gave the try-scoring assist for Devine’s try, as did Oran McNulty for his brother Finn. De Buitléar scored a hat-trick of maul tries. He and his brother Colm hail from an Cheathrú Rua in south Connemara. They are the grandsons of the late Éamon de Buitléar, the Irish writer, musician and wildlife filmmaker.

Corinthians thus lead the formative table after two rounds. But whatever they achieve in the AIL, having so many players in the Connacht system and both Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cathal Forde on the Emerging Ireland tour is as important, if not more so.

Galwegians’ 38-year-old player coach Brendan Guilfoyle (who is being assisted by Jarrad Butler) is confident they will improve, pending the availability of Connacht’s Diarmuid Kilgallen, Irish under-20s back Hugh Gavin and the arrival of Australian outhalf Jordan Thompson, a good mate of Mack Hansen.

Whereas Corinthians have become less of a city club, and run subsidised buses to and from Carramore and Kinvara for Wednesday night training, these are more uncertain times for Galwegians. They have sold Glenina, a decision which prompted a division in the club, but have a 10-year lease, albeit they need to find a new home. But the sale helped wipe out previous debts due to mistakes of the past, in which the interest was crippling.

Failing a merger, some in both clubs believe an amalgamated City of Tribes, with the purpose of competing more strongly in the AIL while retaining separate clubs as feeders, is the best way forward.

But besides the turkeys-voting-for-Christmas territory, others sight the Athlone/Ballinasloe amalgamation into Buccaneers as proof that one could be gobbled up by the other.

Another potential avenue for Galwegians might be a partnership or merger with the University of Galway, ala University of Limerick and Bohemians, as well as Maynooth University and Barnhall.

Both clubs, like many around the country, feel detached from their provincial branches. In Connacht, as there are so many more junior clubs, they wield more influence. Reviving a Connacht Under-20s League would be one of the most helpful moves the branch could make for the senior clubs.

On Sunday, Corinthians also beat Galwegians to qualify for the Leinster-dominated Premier 2 league along with Buccaneers, consigning the latter to Premier 3.

Both Galwegians and Corinthians field three adult teams, Under-20 sides and sides from Under-13s to Under-18s, as well as vibrant mini sections, while Galwegians have a strong women’s sections with two teams.

The average cost of an away 2B match is circa €4,000 and with the spiralling cost of heating, lighting, insurance, staffing etc, the annual expense in running their clubs is circa €250,000, of which IRFU grants defray about 10 per cent.

They survive by dint of their bars, sponsorship, membership and whatever else. They are grateful to reset at “zero” each season. It’s a constantly more demanding struggle. But like every other club, they are surviving.

