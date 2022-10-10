Caelan Doris set for Leinster return as four players ruled out of Connacht game

Of the four players who were taken off injured in last Saturday’s pulsating 54-34 win over the Sharks at the RDS, Jordan Larmour appears to be the Leinster player likely to be consigned to the sidelines for an, as yet, unspecified time.

The winger was withdrawn with a worrying foot injury in the 21st minute against the Sharks and Leinster have said he will definitely be unavailable for next Friday’s game against Connacht at the Sportsground “as further tests are carried out”.

Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird were all withdrawn for Head Injury Assessments at the RDS and given they have now entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols they will miss next Friday’s game as well.

Caelan Doris has come through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and after missing Leinster’s last couple of games he will be available for selection this weekend.

READ MORE

Dave Kearney picked up an adductor injury against Ulster Rugby but is expected to return to team training this week. He will continue to be assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability.

Jack Conan was a late withdrawal from last Saturday’s game with a back injury suffered in the warm-up and will be further assessed this week

There were no further updates on Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee injury), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

Leo Cullen has also confirmed a short-term contract for hooker Tadgh McElroy. The Dundalk native is a former Ireland Under-20 international and has played for Saracens, Bristol Bears, Ealing Trailfinders and most recently London Irish over the last few seasons.

McElroy, who has represented Clontarf FC and Lansdowne FC in the Energia AIL, has most recently played for the Leinster Rugby ‘A’ team and has impressed Cullen with a string of strong performances, including a hat-trick of tries against Connacht Rugby ‘A’ in Energia Park.

“Tadgh has performed really well over a number of games with the ‘A’ team. He’s a good addition to the squad over the next few months and has taken his chance well over the last few games and we wish him well.”