Garry Ringrose and Jack Conan passed fit for Leinster’s URC semi-final

Garry Ringrose and Jack Conan are available for Leinster’s URC semi-final against the Bulls this Saturday having both recovered from recent injuries.

Ringrose, a long-term absentee with a shoulder issue, has not played since the Six Nations clash with Scotland on St Patrick’s weekend. The Leinster centre had returned to training prior to last weekend’s quarter-final against Ulster but did not feature. For the second consecutive week, the province’s weekly injury bulletin has announced Ringrose’s fitness and participation in training.

Conan missed the Ulster game as a “precaution”, says the province, after being withdrawn at half-time of the victory over Connacht the week before. The nature of his injury has not been specified.

Charlie Ngatai (foot) and Jason Jenkins (knee) both remain sidelined with longer term injuries.