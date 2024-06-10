The Offload: Springboks set to blood some new talent for Ireland Test series

RG Snyman will miss South Africa's Test match against Wales at Twickenham but will be available to face Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland have got a hint of what they will face in their two-match tour to South Africa later this month and it looks like it will be a team containing some new names after Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named a 35-man squad of 19 forwards and 16 backs over the weekend that contains 11 uncapped players.

Already the double World Cup winning former Munster coach is eyeing up the next Rugby World Cup in Australia 2027.

“With the players based in Europe, the UK and Ireland not available for Wales [June 22nd], we anticipate that there will be a few players making their Test debuts in that match,” said Erasmus. “But even for those who do not make the cut, having them in camp and getting the chance to work closely with them on the field will set them and the team in good stead as we prepare for this season and start laying the foundation for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

Springbok players based in Ireland such as Leinster lock RG Snyman, as well as those in the UK and Europe will not be considered for the Boks’ first Test, which is against Wales at Twickenham, but will be considered for South Africa’s subsequent matches against Ireland, and for the first time Portugal.

Following that series of matches the Springboks will turn their attention to the Rugby Championship.

Players in contention for selection who play for the Bulls were also not considered for this Springbok squad. The Bulls beat Italian side Benetton to advance to the semi-final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the weekend and face Leinster next Saturday in Loftus Versfeld. Erasmus did include players from the Stormers, who were knocked out of the URC over the weekend by Glasgow Warriors.

One familiar name not included in the squad is Steven Kitshoff, who played his final game for Ulster in their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Clermont Auvergne in April. Kitshoff shipped a season-ending knee injury during the match.

The loosehead prop World Cup winner was to leave Ulster at the end of the season anyway, having been granted early release from his three-year contract. Lood de Jager and Jaden Hendrikse were two others not included due to injury.

“We selected a group of players featuring a good mix of youth and experience, and in terms of the young players especially, we believe they have the potential to make the step-up to top international rugby,” said Erasmus.

“We had the luxury of presenting our plans to them and getting to know them as individuals off the field at the alignment camps, and we are pleased with the enthusiasm they showed and willingness to learn.

“We gained immense value by granting a few players a chance to prove what they can do at international level in the last few years leading up to the 2023 World Cup. Some of the players who made their Test debuts in that time were members of the squad that lifted the trophy in Paris, and we feel it is important that we continue blooding new players as we build toward the future.”

Springbok training squad (in alphabetical order) – Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Joseph Dweba, Ben-Jason Dixon (both Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Blu Revs), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Backs: Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Jordan Hendrikse (Lions), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku (both Sharks), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Edwill van der Merwe (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks).

Hugo Keenan in action for Ireland during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens, in Madrid. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Cullen asks for understanding over Keenan absence

After Leinster’s win over Ulster in Aviva Stadium coach Leo Cullen was asked whether Hugo Keenan would be back for the semi-final trip to South Africa to take on the Bulls. And given the fans outlay in supporting the team, should Leinster not put out their strongest side containing the Irish fullback? Keenan is presently on Sevens duty with Ireland building up to the Olympic Games.

“You have to understand for all our fans, the group as well, you want a top end player like Hugo,” said Cullen. “He gets the opportunity to represent Ireland and to win an Olympic medal. If you look through his lens, it is a difficult choice for him to make, he felt bad, particularly off the back of losing the Champions Cup final. He doesn’t like leaving the group.

“Everyone has to support him in making a tough choice. You hope when he is up for contract next and has the opportunity to go somewhere else he goes, ‘I want to stay here because of the loyalty and support that everyone has given me.”

The short answer was, no Keenan is not available for South Africa.

Playing for position in the league to secure home advantage had its say over the weekend. Munster, Bulls, Leinster and Glasgow, who all had quarter-final home games in the URC, won their matches. Munster and Bulls, who finished first and second on the table respectively, now have home matches for their semi-finals.

“Yeah, ah, look it’s lucky isn’t it. Know what I mean. He’s managed to get his foot on it. It managed to stay in field and go into the corner. So, look, that’s just the way it is. You can’t do anything about it.” – James Lowe on his try where Ross Byrne kicked a crossfield ball for the winger to control with his left foot before tapping it on again and diving in the corner for the score.