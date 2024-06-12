What will €495,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

Country

Address: Cooraganive, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Agent: Pat Maguire Properties

Set on two acres of mature grounds, this offering includes a four-bedroom traditional farmhouse and a two-bedroom apartment along with a range of outbuildings. Lying about 6km from Skibbereen, both the farmhouse and apartment are ready to move into – though a prospective buyer may want to improve the Ber of D1. For those who enjoy renovation, there is lots of potential for the conversion of outbuildings, subject to planning permission.

Plus: Two properties ready to occupy on a sizeable two-acre plot

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

27 The Ivory Building, Hanover St East, Dublin 2

Town

Address: 27 The Ivory Building, Hanover St East, Dublin 2

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Situated on the top (fifth) floor, this two-bedroom apartment has great views of the Dublin skyline. Extending to 70sq m, it has a dual-aspect kitchen/diningroom with a balcony off the living area. With a Ber of C2, the unit has two bathrooms, a designated car parking space and residents can enjoy a communal rooftop garden. It is located close to the IFSC, Grand Canal Dock and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Plus: In good order with great views

Minus: It does not have a separate utility

