US Open 2024: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

A view of the par 4, 18th green and the clubhouse on The Pinehurst No 2 course. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

When is it on?

The third men’s Major of the year, the 2024 US Open, will begin at Pinehurst No 2 in North Carolina on Thursday, June 13th and will run until Sunday, June 16th (Father’s Day, as is tradition).

How can I follow it all?

The US Open is being broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and NowTV all week. Coverage will begin at 12.30pm on Thursday and Friday, from 3pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Pinehurst is on the east coast, five hours behind Irish time, so unlike last year there will be no waiting until 3am to see if Rory McIlroy can win on Sunday.

READ MORE

What are the tee-times?

The tee times will follow when they are made available on Tuesday.

What is the course like?

Pinehurst is generally one of the harder US Open set-ups. Only four players have been under par in total in the last three US Opens here. Payne Stewart won in 1999 before he lost his life in a tragic plane crash later that year, while the 2005 edition was particularly brutal, with final group Retief Goosen and Jason Gore shooting 81 and 84 respectively on Sunday, as Michael Campbell held off Tiger Woods to win on level par.

In 2010, the course underwent a considerable redesign with hardpan sand and native scrub bordering the fairways replacing rough, but still played tough for everyone except Martin Kaymer, who won by eight strokes on nine under. The course is notorious for punishing shots that do not land in the heart of the green, with dramatic roll-offs on many greens leaving difficult chips.

What are the Irish prospects?

Ireland is represented by four players at this year’s US Open, as Séamus Power and Tom McKibbin made it through qualifiers to join perennial major competitors Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. It will be McKibbin’s first Major appearance and a great opportunity for the 21-year-old.

McIlroy agonisingly finished second at the US Open last year, one shot behind Wyndham Clark, where one bogey at the par five 14th hole on Sunday cost him dearly. It was by far McIlroy’s best US Open performance since he won it in 2011 and the patience he showed in the final two rounds would be welcome again this year given the test at Pinehurst.

Who are the other main contenders?

Scheffler is clear favourite in the bookies at 4-1 and deservedly so with four victories on the PGA Tour, including the Masters, and two second places. The world number one has had his charges dropped after that incident at the US PGA Championship that saw him arrested, and as a supreme ball-striker, Pinehurst will be to his taste.

Rory McIlroy is second favourite for the US Open title. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

McIlroy is second favourite (10-1), while most recent Major winner Xander Schauffele (12-1) will not be underestimated again after his impressive win in the PGA Championship, nor will Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland (14-1) who ran him close and whose games should suit the North Carolina course.

What is the US Open winner’s prize?

The winner’s prize money is yet to be announced, but it is expected to well exceed $3 million, as well as the US Open trophy, and the Jack Nicklaus Medal, named after the tournament’s four-time winner.

What is the weather forecast for North Carolina?

It is dry and hot in the build-up, 30 degrees and sunny on Wednesday, before some afternoon showers on Thursday and a possibility of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday and a light breeze throughout the week.