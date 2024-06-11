US Open digest: Tiger Woods takes son Charlie’s advice in bid to sharpen his game

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie on the third green during a practice round for the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

The generation game is at play at this US Open ... and none more so than when it comes to Tiger and Charlie Woods.

The father-son bonding has been taken to a new level for this championship with Woods enlisting 15-year-old Charlie as part of his team in providing the eyes on his game.

When Woods played some practice holes with Max Homa and Min Woo Lee, young Charlie – who tried but failed to make it through pre-qualifying – was on hand with some advice.

“I trust him with my swing and my game. He’s seen it more than anybody else in the world. He’s seen me hit more golf balls than anyone. I tell him what to look for, especially with putting. He gave me a couple little side bits today, which was great, because I get so entrenched in hitting certain putts to certain pins, I tend to forget some of the things I’m working on.

“I just want to see the balls rolling. He reminds me every now and again, which is great. We have a great relationship and rapport like that, and it’s a wonderful experience for both of us,” said Woods, a three-times US Open champion who is playing on a special exemption.

Rahm left to grin and bear it at Pinehurst

Jon Rahm’s courtesy Lexus car found its spot in the players’ parking lot ... which at least confirmed he was on the premises.

And the Spaniard – who was forced to withdraw from the LIV Golf event in Texas over the weekend due to an infected toe – will be fit enough to take his place in the field in a quest for a third career Major.

“The infection was the worrisome part. It is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain. We’re trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast,” said Rahm.

The statue of Payne Stewart celebrating his famous putt on the 18th green which sealed victory in the 1999 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 has been made more accessible for fans. Photograph: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Payne Stewart gets closer to the fans

The bronze statue of Payne Stewart – flat cap and plus-fours, his fist punching the air – so synonymous with Pinehurst, has been refurbished and moved to a more accessible place for photo-snapping spectators this year.

The sculpture by Zenos Frudakis captured Stewart’s reaction to a winning putt on the 18th green to beat Phil Mickelson in the 1999 US Open, two months before he died in a plane crash.

Instead of occupying its traditional position behind the 18th green, with limited access to spectators, the statue has moved to the main pedestrian entry point.

Quote of the day

“It stinks hitting a 6-iron off the tee compared to a driver, but sometimes you’ve got to do it and you’ve got to make the right decision for shooting the lowest score out here.” – Bryson DeChambeau willing to do whatever it takes, even taking the driver out of play.

Number of the day: 33

This is Phil Mickelson’s 33rd appearance in the US Open, the one missing piece in the jigsaw to complete the career Grand Slam. Lefty has managed six runners-up finishes in the championship, most recently in 2013.