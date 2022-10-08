Ulster eager to return to winning ways against Ospreys

Ulster v Ospreys, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, 7.35 – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Eight days on from the hurt of a misfire at home to Leinster, Ulster get to go again at the Kingspan this time against a much-altered Ospreys side, with victory non-negotiable ahead of the northern province’s two-match trip to South Africa which begins next week.

The combination of that loss to Leinster, Ulster’s first of the season after strong showings against Connacht and the Scarlets, allied to the knowledge that the northern province will not play at home again until Zebre visit at the end of November ought to bring a greater urgency to tonight’s performance.

While 10 squad members finish off this weekend with Emerging Ireland – it is unclear if all will remain to hook up with the province in Johannesburg – the sense of frustration at Ulster has only been added to by the injuries shipped last week by Jacob Stockdale and Rob Herring, both of whom miss this match.

Still, the mood will have been lifted by the return from South Africa of veteran Duane Vermeulen for his first involvement of the season which comes just days after touching down in Belfast following his time with the Springboks’ Rugby Championship squad.

In addition, the reported securing of prop Rory Sutherland for this season from crisis-hit Worcester Warriors – a neat piece of business ahead of Springbok Steven Kitshoff reportedly committing to Belfast from the end of next autumn’s World Cup – will have further strengthened Ulster’s hand but not for the immediate future as the Scotland and British and Irish Lions player is not featuring against the Ospreys and is also likely to miss the trip to South Africa.

As for tonight’s round four clash, Dan McFarland has made his own raft of changes with nine in total from last week’s starting side which lost 20-13 to Leinster on a weather-blasted evening in Belfast.

The sidelined Stockdale has been replaced by Rob Lyttle while Aaron Sexton has dropped to the bench for the hugely experienced Craig Gilroy.

Lyttle is making his first appearance of the season as is the situation at outhalf where Ian Madigan is given a rare outing – the 33-year-old had a mere one start from nine games in the previous campaign – while Billy Burns is on the bench.

In the pack, Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore are the starting props, coming in for Andy Warwick and Tom O’Toole who are rotated to the bench, while John Andrew is in for Herring with Declan Moore as back-up.

Sam Carter comes in for Kieran Treadwell at lock while the backrow has also undergone alteration. Nick Timoney shifts to the blindside flank to allow Vermeulen slot in at number eight and Jordi Murphy gets his first start of the season at openside with Marcus Rea dropping to the bench.

Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall remain in midfield as does John Cooney at No 9, fullback Michael Lowry and lock Alan O’Connor who leads Ulster again.

The Ospreys, who convincingly defeated Glasgow last time out, travel without George North, Alun Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis and Adam Beard. Justin Tipuric is again not involved in the line-up with Dan Lydiate skippering the Welsh Region at the Kingspan.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), S Carter; N Timoney, J Murphy, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: D Moore, A Warwick, T O’Toole, F Bradshaw-Ryan, Marcus Rea, D Shanahan, B Burns, A Sexton.

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, O Watkin, M Collins, K Giles; S Myler, R-M Williams; G Thomas, D Lake, T Botha; R Davies, H Sutton; W Griffiths, J Morgan, D Lydiate (capt).

Replacements: S Baldwin, N Smith, R Henry, J Regan, M Morris, R Webb, J Walsh, J Hawkins.

Referee: B Blain (SRU).