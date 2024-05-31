International protection applicant helps rescue woman from river Liffey in Dublin city centre

An international protection applicant jumped into the river Liffey in Dublin city centre on Friday evening to help rescue a woman in difficulty.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three people were taken from the water – a woman, the international protection applicant and a member of the Garda who also assisted in the rescue effort.

Two people were brought to hospital with no serious injures.

The rescue happened near the Ha’penny Bridge at Bachelors Walk in Dublin, where crowds gathered to watch.

Alan Dillon, a member of Dublin Fire Brigade, said its rescue boat was deployed, along with two fire engines from its headquarters at Tara Street.

“We got a call for a person in the water, on the north side of the Ha’penny Bridge at Bachelors Walk. We deployed our rescue boat and two fire engines from Tara Street,” he said.

“We removed three people from the water, a Garda who jumped in to rescue the lady and a chap who is one of the international protection applicants who jumped in to help her as well. Two people have gone to hospital now, with no serious injures.”