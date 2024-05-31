All-Ireland and Tailteann Cup previews: team news, TV details and throw-in times

Derry are in action against Armagh in this weekend's All-Ireland Football Championship. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Saturday

All-Ireland SFC

Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7.0 [Live, GAAGo] – Dublin finished well against Roscommon but looked out of sorts for much of it and will still be missing captain James McCarthy and Lee Gannon. That pales into insignificance beside Cavan’s loss of Paddy Lynch, as indicated in the big defeat by Mayo.

Verdict: Dublin

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 5.0 [Live, GAAGo] – A tall order in many ways for Mayo to go to the Hyde for a third competitive match this year seeking another win. Roscommon were buoyant against Dublin until the end whereas Mayo are now without captain, Paddy Durcan. Challenging.

Verdict: Mayo

Cork v Donegal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30 – Donegal’s first championship engagement outside of Ulster comes after a terrific display against Tyrone. Cork will be inspired by a good run last year and decent form so far this season as well as motivated by the league trimming they got in Ballybofey. Well and good if they’re competitive but hard to see anything more.

Donegal take on Cork this weekend. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Verdict: Donegal

Tailteann Cup

Kildare v Leitrim, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 6.0 – Kildare form to be maintained.

Verdict: Kildare

Fermanagh v Laois, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 3.45 – Laois hoping to repeat last year’s preliminary quarter-final success here but home team’s form better this time.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Wicklow v Carlow, Parnell Park, 3.45 – An eliminator for whoever loses. Wicklow, who will be without the suspended Kevin Quinn, look up against it.

Verdict: Carlow

Longford v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2.0 – A poor enough season for Longford can turn around (marginally) here as they have a shot at the knockouts.

Verdict: Longford

Limerick v London, Parnell Park, 1.30 – Both have Offaly’s scalp under their belt. It was a first win in nearly a year for Limerick.

Verdict: Limerick

All-Ireland U20HC final

Dan Bourke of Offaly lifts the cup after winning the Leinster U20 crown. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Offaly v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, 7.15 [Live, TG4] –This 26,000 sell-out is a reprise of the minor equivalent three years ago, when Tipp broke opposition hearts with a late raid to win the All-Ireland. Adam Screeney may be the most famous prodigy in hurling but Tipp have physical strength and some of their own stardust.

Verdict: Tipperary

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC round 2

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4.0 [Live, RTE2] – Wheels wobbling dangerously on Derry’s axle after two significant defeats among their peers. The trip to Galway was a disaster, losing important players beforehand to injury and Gareth McKinless, red carded during the match. Conor Doherty and Eoin McEvoy have, however, returned. Armagh’s setback in the Ulster final was not as grave and they have Rian O’Neill back in harness. Surely Derry have a response in them.

Verdict: Derry

Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30 – Contrasting form, as Monaghan are flatlining this year and without a win since January whereas Louth have performed consistently well. Monaghan took a hammering against Kerry whereas Louth administered one to Meath.

Verdict: Louth

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, 3.0 – Galway paid a heavy price for the eye-catching win over Derry and they are missing injured key players Damien Comer, captain Seán Kelly and Rob Finnerty, which gives an opening for Dessie Dolan’s consistently competitive crew. The visitors retain enough class to get there.

Verdict: Galway

Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0 [Live, RTE2] – Coming off a record reverse and near-50 year low against Louth, Colm O’Rourke’s team have a chance to redeem themselves with a respectable showing against the Munster champions. Kerry didn’t look in the mood to be any more charitable.

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke. Photograph: Inpho

Verdict: Kerry

Tyrone v Clare, Healy Park, 1.30 – Clare’s feisty character was again underlined against Cork and Mark Fitzgerald’s team make the long journey to Omagh to take on a Tyrone side, comprehensively outplayed by Donegal last week and likely to rebound.

Verdict: Tyrone

Tailteann Cup

Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4.0 [Live, GAAGo] – Unbeaten top two go head-to-head with Sligo favoured.

Verdict: Sligo

Wexford v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0 – Two disappointed teams at this stage, particularly Wexford, who probably had higher ambitions.

Verdict: Wexford

Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45 – They hold the record for a GAA attendance, over 90,000. Not these days.

Verdict: Down

Christy Ring Cup final

Derry v Kildare, Croke Park, 2.15 [Sport TG4]

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal v Mayo, Croke Park, 4.15 [Sport TG4]

Lory Meagher Cup final

Fermanagh v Longford, Croke Park, 12.15 [Sport TG4]