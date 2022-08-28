Munster’s game against a South Africa XV to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host a rugby match between Munster and South Africa in November. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster will face a South Africa XV on Thursday, November 10th at the 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On Saturday the GAA confirmed they have approved the application after Central Council backed the proposal unanimously. It’ll be the first time Munster take on a touring side in six years.

It will be the fourth occasion that Munster have taken on South Africa having previously done so in 1951 (6-11, Thomond Park), 1960 (3-9, Musgrave Park) and 1970 (9-25, Thomond Park) — but this will be first time in a GAA pitch.

The game will form part of the World Cup-winning Springboks’ Autumn Nations series which includes matches against Ireland, France, Italy, and England while a SA Select XV will play Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games.

The GAA’s brief statement on the decision read: “An application from Coiste Contae Chorcaí to host a rugby fixture between Munster Rugby and the South African International team on November 10th 2022 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was passed unanimously.”