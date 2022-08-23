Jack Carty named as Connacht captain for next season

Ireland outhalf Jack Carty has been named as the Connacht captain ahead of the new season.

Carty was named as captain for several games last season, while being supported by club captain Jarrad Butler who has been captain since 2018.

Butler and Bundee Aki will be vice-captains for the upcoming season.

Carty showed signs of his best form last season and was back in the Irish squad for the Six Nations.

Speaking on the announcement of being named captain, Carty said: “It’s a huge honour to become captain of my home province. I first walked through the doors as a 14 year old and if you said to me I would play for Connacht never mind captaining the team, I would have laughed at you.

“None of this would ever have been possible if it wasn’t for my family, friends and team-mates.

“It’s an incredibly humbling moment, and with that comes responsibility to ensure we proudly represent the people of Connacht, whether they are here in the actual province or in one of the four corners of the world-which we strive to do.

“I can’t wait to get back on the pitch again to lead in the best way possible, by performing.”

Connacht begin the season with a trip to Kingspan when they face Ulster on September 17th, followed by a double header in South Africa against reigning champions the Stormers and the Bulls.

Their first home game on their newly developed surface will see them face provincial rivals Munster on October 7th.