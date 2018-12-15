Ruby Walsh will not be riding off into the sunset yet
Legendary jockey’s appetite to compete on racing’s biggest days remains as keen as ever
Ruby Walsh: 'This is what I do, this is what I’m able to do and what I like doing. I’ll do it as long as I can get away with it.' Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Ruby Walsh is just fine, thanks for asking.
You could be forgiven for imagining that this might not necessarily be the case since we are here in the short-light days of winter and he is nowhere to be seen in the jockeys’ championship.