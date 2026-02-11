Thursday card at Clonmel called off due to waterlogged course

IHRB and HRI "hoping to have the meeting rescheduled soon". Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Racing at Clonmel has been abandoned for Thursday after the course failed an inspection on Wednesday due to waterlogging.

The Irish Horse Racing Board had been monitoring the course over the past number of days, stating on Monday: “Following 42mm of rain since entries, parts of the track at [Clonmel] are waterlogged and unfit for racing,” adding, “here fit for racing the ground is heavy.”

The IHBR confirmed on Tuesday that the course at Clonmel would undergo an inspection on Wednesday afternoon, at which point a decision would be made regarding Thursday’s racing.

“Following 3mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the track at Clonmel remains waterlogged. Where raceable, the ground is heavy,” a statement from the IHRB on Tuesday read.

“There is a possibility of a further 2-4mm of rain here in the next 24 [hours]. Due to the current conditions and an unfavourable forecast we will hold an inspection at 12pm tomorrow, Wednesday,” the statement added.

Organisers confirmed on Wednesday afternoon: “Following an inspection this morning, racing tomorrow (Thursday) has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

“The IHRB and [Horse Racing Ireland] are hoping to have the meeting rescheduled soon.”

A six-race card had been on the agenda for Thursday, including the Grade Three Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle.