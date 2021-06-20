Joan Of Arc completes full house of European Classics for Aidan O’Brien

Irish trainer wins French Oaks at Chantilly for the first time to complete clean sweep

Joan of Arc ridden by jockey Ioritz Mendizabal crosses the finish line to win the Prix de Diane at Chantilly. Photograph: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

Aidan O’Brien completed the full house of European Classic on Sunday as Joan Of Arc repelled the late finish of Philomene to claim the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

The filly was providing the trainer with a third French Classic victory this season, and his first ever in the Prix de Diane, the French Oaks, after stablemate St Mark’s Basilica claimed both the French 2,000 Guineas and Derby.

Ioritz Mendizabal was aboard St Mark’s Basilica for those triumphs, and he teamed up to great effect with Joan Of Arc again.

Last seen when beaten a short head in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Joan Of Arc was prominent throughout in the 10-furlong heat as Rumi and Sibila Spain vied for the early lead.

The latter was in front turning for home, and it briefly looked as though Joan Of Arc might get run out of it, but when she hit top gear she grabbed the lead and set sail for home.

Philomene made late ground from the back of the field, but Joan Of Arc had flown and she hung on by three-quarters of a length at the line.

Burgarita was another to make late gains to grab third from Sibila Spain, meaning Andre Fabre saddled the two placed runners.

