Hollie Doyle takes ride on Ado McGuinness’s Harry’s Bar at Lingfield

Co Dublin trainer has the sole Irish contender at All-Weather Championships Final meeting

Jockey Hollie Doyle will take the mount on Ado McGuinness’s Harry’s Bar a Lingfield on Good Friday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/Getty Images

Top English jockey Hollie Doyle has been snapped up by Co Dublin trainer Ado McGuinness to ride Harry’s Bar at Lingfield’s valuable All-Weather Championships Final meeting on Good Friday.

Harry’s Bar, a Listed winner at Dundalk in November for McGuinness following his move from James Fanshawe, is the sole Irish contender on the Lingfield programme.

“Harry’s Bar is a definite runner, all being well, and Hollie Doyle is booked to ride him,” said McGuinness.

“He ran over a mile last time [at Dundalk earlier this month] purely to get him qualified for finals day. It was a choice of that race or sending him over to Woverhampton.

“I have been very happy with his progress since. He worked last week in Dundalk and his rider, Ian Brennan, was very, very happy.

“Harry’s Bar is a real all-weather specialist and in his two runs for us at Dundalk over six furlongs he has been magic. On a good, sound surface he is very good. We think he will run a big race.”

McGuinness’s string has already secured a valuable pot this year after Bowerman won in Doha last month. It has encouraged McGuinness to examine other possibilities overseas this year.

“Bowerman is in the Alleged and has an entry in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. I’m not saying he’s a Group One horse but you never know how the race might break up.

“I’m also looking at races for him and Saltonstall in Sweden and Norway, June and July, and we are looking at going to Turkey in September,” the trainer said.

“If you have a hundred grand race here you have to meet Ballydoyle and the likes of them and a 120-plus [rated] horse.

“But abroad it’s not like that so you have a chance of picking up a good pot of money.

“It makes sense. Okay you have to travel and it’s not easy. But I’m getting to like travelling,” he added.

