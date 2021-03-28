Confidence grows that point-to-point racing will get green light next month

Confidence has been expressed in point-to-point racing’s ability to safely resume action next month.

The grassroots arm of National Hunt racing – which supplied 13 of the record 23 Irish trained winners at Cheltenham – has been suspended since January and Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has warned “the clock is ticking” on the sport’s season.

Ahead of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) providing Government with advice on any potential relaxation of Covid-19 regulations on outdoor activities this Tuesday, the sector is keeping fingers crossed it will be given a resumption date in April.

Leading point-to-point figures have pointed out how April is the final month where ground conditions are likely to be safe enough to advertise young prospects to potential buyers.

John Nallen, who sold on the Gold Cup winner Minella Indo after the horse won a point-to-point in 2018, has urged HRI to “lobby very hard” and said the sport appears to be on the “back foot”.

On Sunday HRI’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh wouldn’t speculate on whether or not Nphet would give a green light to point-to-points but said he is confident the sport can resume safely.

“That work [lobbying] has all been done and largely by the point-to-point sector themselves. They’ve done an excellent job on making the case and met with key politicians.

“We have dealt with the issue through our channels as well. So I think the system , whether it’s the Department of Agriculture, Nphet, or the Department of the Taoiseach, are well aware of the issue.

“It depends on higher politics. But Cheltenham was a great boost to the point-to-point community and there is a different aspect to point-to-pointing: the clock is ticking and there is a seasonal aspect to it.

“We’re confident it can be done safely, the same way race meetings are done safely.

“The case has been put well. One is cognisant that Government has difficult issues to deal with. But the track record of both the racing and point-to-points sectors from a protocols point of view, and a health point of view, can give people reassurance,” he said.

Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste were asked last week to allow point-to-points resume after Easter. It is understood the sport is being readied to begin within a week to 10 days should Nphet give it a go-ahead on Tuesday.