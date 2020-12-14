Denis Hogan returns to riding action at Ayr on Monday

Denis Hogan is set to make a comeback to the saddle at Ayr on Monday when one of the leading young trainers in the country returns to race riding.

Co Tipperary-based Hogan hit the headlines during the summer when announcing his retirement as a jockey after winning at the Galway festival on board Bua Boy in a handicap hurdle.

The 33-year-old said the decision was made due to the “bigger commitments” involved in his burgeoning career as a trainer.

However, Hogan makes a low-key return across channel on Monday where he is down to ride his own runner, Grozni, in a bumper at Ayr.

Hogan is also pencilled in to ride another of his own charges, Paddy The Wire, at Catterick a day later.

With his trainer’s hat on, Hogan is represented at Monday’s Naas programme where he saddles Mahons Glory in the opening maiden hurdle.

That’s a race that sees the experienced Flat handicapper Ideal Pal make his jumping debut.

The five-time winner ran off a Flat mark of 88 last time and isn’t the only useful operator on the level to switch disciplines for the first time at Naas.

Last year’s wide-margin Irish Cesarewitch victor Royal Illusion ran off 94 in the November Handicap last time and is sent over hurdles by Willie Mullins at the age of almost nine in another maiden.

Mullins’s Take Tea is a well-related newcomer in the bumper and the champion trainer has two in a deep looking Beginners’ Chase.

The apparent stable No 1 Lord Royal fell last time out which could sway many towards the Martin Brassil-trained Longhouse Poet instead.

He had a thankless task chasing home Janidil over the course and distance last month although he could be up to making it third time lucky over fences.