Saudi Cup’s status in global schedule underlined by Forever Young double bid

Ryusei Sakai on Forever Young (left) wins the 2025 Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Connections will be hoping for a repeat success in this year's renewal. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Evidence of its growing significance in the global flat racing programme is stamped all over Saturday’s extravagant Saudi Cup card in Riyadh.

Once again, the world’s richest horse race, the $20 million (€17 million) Saudi Cup, is the focal point of a fixture crammed with some of the world’s biggest racing names, both equine and human.

They include the O’Brien brothers, Joseph and Donnacha. Between them, they have four runners on the undercard. Some of the world’s best riders, including Ryan Moore and the stars of US racing Irad Ortiz and Flavien Prat have also been attracted by a meeting worth a massive $35 million in all.

Considering the inaugural Saudi Cup took place in the shadow of Covid, and its first winner, Maximum Security, was thrown out four years later due to a doping scandal involving his trainer, it is an event that has quickly found a valid slot in world racing’s schedule.

That’s a result for the Saudi regime and its state-backed effort to become a sporting hub. If LIV golf is starting to look like a busted flush, and the Saudi Pro League’s progress is stalled, Saturday’s action shows how throwing immoderate money at something can pay off.

Perhaps inevitably, original indignation so widely expressed at Saudi “sportswashing” policy appears to have slipped into weary resignation, despite no change to widespread concerns at the government’s human rights record.

In fact, such is Saudi government satisfaction with its racing project that it has revealed plans for the fixture to ultimately relocate to a new development designed to feature a state-of-the-art 21,000-seat grandstand on a site expected to accommodate up to 70,000 fans.

For now, though, the focus is on the King Abdulaziz track and principally on the Japanese star Forever Young’s attempts to become the first horse to win the Saudi Cup back-to-back.

In official global rankings, only the French turf star Calandagan is rated superior to Forever Young, who earned a singular spot in Japanese racing history with his Breeders’ Cup Classic success in November.

Winner of the Saudi Derby in 2024, and a memorable victor over the Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior in this race a year ago, Forever Young has undisputedly become one of the world’s best dirt performers.

It means he’s likely to start odds-on to beat 13 opponents, two of them Japanese compatriots, as well as a handful of US raiders in a race due off at 5.40pm Irish time and live on RTV.

Top American trainer Bob Baffert runs Nysos and Nevada Beach but is glowing in his praise of the Japanese favourite.

“Forever Young, he’s a unicorn. I have so much respect for that horse. What he did as a three-year-old, to win in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and come to the [Kentucky] Derby and go so close, that is just unheard of, you know, a horse shipping that much. Credit to his trainer, his jockey and his staff, he’s an incredible horse,” he said.

Last year, Forever Young was one of four Japanese winners on a date that seemed to fit in perfectly with the visitors’ domestic schedule.

They included Forever Young’s stable companion Shin Emperor, who’s back for another crack at the newly promoted Group One Neom Turf Cup off at 4.10pm. Joseph O’Brien pitches in Galen with Dylan Browne McMonagle, travelling from Hong Kong to ride in the $3 million contest.

O’Brien has had to scratch the Melbourne Cup runner-up Goodie Two Shoes from the later Red Sea Handicap off at 4.50pm, but still can call on Tennessee Stud and Sons And Lovers.

Comanche Brave is a first Saudi runner for O’Brien’s younger brother, Donnacha, in the Group Two Sprint (3.25pm). Ryan Moore’s mount takes on a quality field that includes the top French horse, Lazzat. Comanche Brave ran third in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

“He ran well in Abu Dhabi. We had him double-entered and it was always the plan if that went well that we would come here as well. He bounced out of the race and is in great form – kicking and bucking – so we see no reason not to take a chance,” said Donnacha O’Brien.

“It’s great to be here, it’s great prize money and the facilities are top class. Thankfully, we both have horses we are able to bring out and compete with, so we are looking forward to it,” he added.

Just how much of a global village elite flat racing has become – even in the depths of an Irish winter – is reflected too in Joseph O’Brien having another runner 600km away in Doha on Saturday.

The Dundalk Listed winner Andab lines up in local Group Two contest the Al Rayyan Cup, where he will be ridden by the former French champion jockey Pierre Charles Boudot.

Boudot is still suspended in France following his arrest there in 2021 on a rape charge. He was granted a licence to ride in Qatar last season. He denies all charges against him.