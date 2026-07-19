Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami over new sexual offence charges in UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in the United States in connection with a UK police investigation into a number of alleged sexual offences, police said.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was bringing further charges against the social media influencers – who were arrested by US marshals in Miami on Saturday – in relation to allegations from four additional victims.

The CPS said it has requested the extradition of the brothers from the US.

Social media influencer Andrew Tate (39) is charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate (38) is charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The CPS said the 38 additional charges, in addition to 21 existing charges, relate to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK.”

[ The Tate escape: How a ‘manosphere’ star accused of rape and trafficking was freedOpens in new window ]

Bedfordshire Police said the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit had been continuing to investigate a number of other offences reported to both them and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Bedfordshire Police assistant chief constable Karena Thomas said: “Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation.

“We understand the interest that this case will generate, but we would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the legal process to be carried out correctly.

“There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”

Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the brothers, described the new charges as “filth and slander” designed to counter defamation charges filed by the Tates in the US.

He told the Associated Press: “They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court.

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

The brothers are facing legal proceedings in Romania, where they currently live, and were facing extradition to the UK upon their completion after Bedfordshire Police secured European arrest warrants for the pair in 2024.

The pair have previously “unequivocally” denied wrongdoing, with Andrew Tate describing himself and his brother as “very innocent men”.

In June, their bid to bring a legal challenge against the CPS after it did not disclose the names of their alleged victims in UK criminal proceedings was thrown out by a UK high court judge. – PA