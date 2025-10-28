Aidan O’Brien touches down at Del Mar to oversee Breeders’ Cup squad

Aidan O’Brien has declared himself happy with Minnie Hauk, despite a minor note of concern on her arrival at Del Mar in California.

The Breeders’ Cup Turf favourite has enjoyed a fantastic season, winning the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks, before being only narrowly denied by Daryz in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

She is set to clash with dual Turf winner Rebel’s Romance on Saturday and O’Brien said: “In all her races Minnie Hauk hasn’t won very far. That’s why at the Curragh he [Ryan Moore] didn’t want to go [to the front] too early.

“She lost weight on the flight over, but I’m happy with her and happy enough with the draw [eight].”

O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup team is not as numerically strong as in some years, but lacks nothing in quality, not least in the juvenile department, where Gstaad goes for the Juvenile Turf, True Love the Juvenile Turf Sprint and Precise the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

He added: “Gstaad has been unlucky not to win three Group Ones. We’ve always felt he is very good. He wasn’t keen in the Dewhurst [second], even though some people said he was. Horses came on either side of Christophe [Soumillon] and he didn’t want to get stuck between them.

“He’s a horse you can’t burn up early and he was caught in a charge that day. Christophe will need all his strength and experience on him.

“The juvenile fillies have tricky draws. Precise is unlucky not to be unbeaten, as Joseph’s [O’Brien] filly jinked in front of her at Fairyhouse [on debut]. Christophe took his time on her at Newmarket [Cheveley Park Stakes] and she won well.

“With True Love the big question was if she would go for the mile, and if Precise hadn’t been here she might have done. She has the speed, but could I see her beating Precise over a mile? I would say no. She [Precise] looks like something we never had before.”

O’Brien is without the sidelined Moore this year, but remains delighted to have the services of the vastly experienced Soumillon.

He went on: “We are lucky to have Christophe who we have known for a long time and rode for us a couple of years ago. He was always there as a stand in. You can’t give an inch away when it’s as competitive as this and I never take anything for granted.

“Obviously you try to run them and it looks like it’s starting to flow now. In the last three months horses have been backing up and upgrading. You really do take one day at a time and you are never surprised what happens. All you can do is try to have the good horses.”