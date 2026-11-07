Courts

Sports coach (60) charged with sexual assault of teenage girl at Cork club

Accused told to have no contact with complainant, including via social media

The man appeared before Cork District Court on Friday. Photograph: Barry Roche
The man appeared before Cork District Court on Friday. Photograph: Barry Roche
Barry Roche
Sat Nov 07 2026 - 07:002 MIN READ

A sports coach has been remanded on bail after being charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a sports club in Cork city four years ago.

The 60-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, was brought before Cork District Court on Friday where he was charged with the single offence.

He is accused of sexual assault at the club on a date between May 1st, 2022 and July 1st, 2022, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment Act) 1990.

Sgt Paul Cogan, formerly of the Cork City Protective Services Unit, told the court that he arrested the man on Kyrl’s Street in Cork at 9.06am on Friday for the purpose of charge.

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He said he charged the man at 9.15am and when he put the charge to him after caution he made no reply.

Cogan said gardaí had no objection to bail on a number of conditions, including that the man would sign on at his local Garda station in the city every Tuesday between 9am and 9pm.

Gardaí also sought an undertaking from the accused that he would have no contact with the complainant either directly or indirectly, including no contact by social media.

Sgt John Dineen said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Circuit Court level.

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer said her client was agreeable to the bail conditions, but he would not be entering a signed plea of guilty, and a book of evidence would be required.

Dineen sought a remand on bail until December 3rd. Judge David Waters granted the application but reminded the press nothing should be published that would identify the complainant.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times