Russell Brand suspected to have attacked at least 10 other women

UK police are bracing themselves for more victims of Russell Brand to come forward, with at least 10 more women suspected of having been attacked by the disgraced star.

Brand (51) will be sentenced on Monday to what is expected to be a lengthy jail sentence for rape and sexual assaults after he abused his fame to become a “predator” targeting women, and got away with it for years.

The fallout from Brand’s case saw the government pledge to examine calls to crack down on “rape myths” in trials.

The Guardian also understands that next week the Metropolitan police team that built the case against Brand will start sifting through reports and intelligence about other potential victims.

The Met commissioner, Mark Rowley, said there could be “many more” victims, but declined to say how many, with some intelligence about further victims being third-hand and some further suspected victims reluctant to face the criminal justice system.

Sources say it is feared the number of further victims is at least in “double digits”, with 10 currently seen as a minimum.

The Met police said on Thursday that Brand was under investigation for two further rape allegations. Detectives have sent files to specialist rape prosecutors and are in discussions with them over the material.

Rowley said: “We’ve got two other victims who’ve come forward who want to tell their story, and so two rape cases we’re investigating. I wouldn’t be surprised if many, many more come forward, and we’re open to that.”

Rowley declined on LBC Radio to confirm the new allegations would reach “double figures”, and said: “I’m not going to guess on this, but we’ve seen in the past with high-profile individuals who are brought to justice that it does often bring out a flood of other cases. Let’s see where this one goes.”

Brand’s trial, which spanned claims of attacks from 1999 to 2009, saw women asked by the defence barrister why they had not screamed during attacks.

Since the end of the trial there has been a debate about rape myths. A No 10 source said the prime minister, Andy Burnham, believed calls from the victims’ commissioner, Claire Waxman, for a legal duty that would require judges to issue directions to juries on rape myths and misconceptions, should be examined.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Rape myths have absolutely no place in our courts and victims should never feel as though they are the ones on trial.

“Judges are already able to give directions to counter rape myths ... we will also carefully consider the victims’ commissioner’s proposals as we continue to strengthen protections for victims.”

[ From celebrity guru to convicted rapist: The rise and fall of Russell BrandOpens in new window ]

Siobhan Blake, the Crown Prosecution Service lead for rape and serious sexual offences, said: “The focus must be the actions of the perpetrator and not the behaviour of the victim.

“We know that there is no typical response to sexual assault and myths that victims should scream and fight back are outdated. Some people may freeze or feel unable to speak about it for months or even years, but this is not a barrier to justice.”

Brand now faces years of imprisonment and the growing prospect of a fresh trial over further allegations.

He was convicted on Thursday of raping a young fan at his luxury London town house in 2009, continuing despite her pleas for him to stop. He had picked her out of a crowd. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents at a radio station, a recording studio and a bar.

Victims are expected to tell of the impact his crimes had on them in court on Monday.

Brand became an international star, acting in Hollywood films, and in latter years an online influencer, but was dogged by whispers and allegations about his danger to women. He was accused of treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end” to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite.

On the BBC, Burnham was asked about a statement of support for Brand in 2014 as the star faced media criticism, and said: “Well, over a decade ago, and all I can say is I had no idea of the full extent of what he was doing or what he went on to do. His crimes are horrific.”

Burnham told Times Radio he will look at making changes to rape trials so that they “do not leave the woman feeling like she is on trial”.

The comedian Katherine Ryan, who warned of a “predator” in the entertainment industry before Brand’s trial, said she felt relief at his conviction.

“They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money and a legion of fans ready to attack them,” she said.

“I will never be someone who, like, dances on graves. There has been some justice done today. There’s a level of relief, but there’s grief alongside relief.”

Bear Grylls, who baptised Brand when he converted to Christianity in 2024, said the star’s faith seemed genuine and added: “It is right that justice has now been served. I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.”

Brand was cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Brand’s victims told how he “snapped” – changing from charming to nasty – as he raped and sexually assaulted them before gaslighting them into believing nothing was wrong. – Guardian