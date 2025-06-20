Kevin Prendergast, influential trainer, dies aged 92

The death has taken place of the classic winning trainer Kevin Prendergast. He was 92.

He enjoyed a more than 60-year career as a trainer based on the Curragh during which time he won eight Irish classics and became the doyen of his profession. Prendergast also won the 1977 English 2000 Guineas with Nebbiolo.

Part of one of Irish racing’s most famous racing families, Prendergast was a son of Paddy Prendergast, a figure that helped transform flat racing in Ireland during the last century and was champion trainer in both Ireland and Britain in the 1960s.

Prendergast’s eldest son, Kevin, was born in Australia on July 5th, 1932, but grew up in Ireland and became one of the country’s leading amateur riders while assisting his father.

READ MORE

He trained his first winner in 1963 and put well over 2,000 winners through his hands during a lengthy career that continued up to his death. His last runner was in Cork last Friday.

The Irish Derby was the sole Curragh classic Prendergast failed to win but one of the best horses in his later career was Awtaad who landed the 2000 Guineas in 2016. He also saddled Madhmoon to finish runner up in the 2019 Epsom Derby.

Prendergast was also instrumental in developing the careers of a long list of top jockeys over the decades including Charlie Swan, Kieren Fallon and in more recent years, Chris Hayes.