Jack Kennedy returns to action as Brighterdaysahead confirmed for Champion Hurdle

Brighterdaysahead with trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy after winning the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last November. Phototograph: Peter Mooney/Inpho

Jack Kennedy returned to action on Monday after over three months out with a broken leg and has the mouthwatering prospect of riding Brighterdaysahead in next week’s Unibet Champion Hurdle to look forward to.

The champion jockey had two rides for Gordon Elliott at Leopardstown, his first since suffering the sixth leg break of his injury-plagued career at Fairyhouse in late November.

He finished third on Arabian Diamond in the opening maiden hurdle while the odds-on Qualimita found Barnahash Primrose too good in another maiden. Both horses were badly hampered by a faller at the third last flight.

“I feel good. The fitness is good and it’s good to be back,” said Kennedy who described Monday’s return as a good starting point. “There’s a couple of entries in Thurles [Thursday] and I’m sure I’ll be at Gowran and Naas over the weekend.

READ MORE

“I’m fit enough, but just to get the eye back in and get back into the swing of things is very important. To be going there with a live chance in a Champion Hurdle is very exciting, fingers crossed we’ll go well anyway.”

Earlier, Elliott and Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud confirmed they would target Brighterdaysahead at taking on Constitution Hill & Co in a Cheltenham championship clash rather than the Close Bros Mares' Hurdle on day one of next week’s festival.

As a result, Brighterdaysahead was immediately cut to a general 2-1 second favourite behind the unbeaten English superstar.

“Look, it wasn’t really that difficult. It probably would have been the easier race to go for, the Mares', but there’s only one Champion Hurdle,” said Elliott.

“We think our mare is in good form. We’ve got the utmost respect for Constitution Hill, State Man and all the rest of the field but we just felt that we had a horse for this race and ought to take our chance.

“I’m a big believer in going for races you think you can win, and the mares' race probably always was that. But I suppose the closer you get to the race, when you see what sort of form she’s in, and there’s only one Champion Hurdle, and it’s very hard to come across this type of horse. So we decided we’d give her a chance and we’re really looking forward to it.

“She’s brilliant at home, she’s bouncing. She’s got a good bit of work to do this week, then that will be her.”

Brighterdaysahead has been absent since her spectacular 30-length romp at Leopardstown over Christmas when beating the reigning champion State Man into a distant third, which saw her raised to a career-high official rating of 163.

That leaves her with plenty to find on Constitution Hill’s 175, although the Elliott mare will have the advantage of a crucial 7lb sex allowance.

Brighterdaysahead’s only career defeat came at last year’s festival when upset by Golden Ace in the Mares' novice hurdle.

She has enjoyed a notably productive season so far, winning first time out at Down Royal before making all under Kennedy to defeat State Man in Punchestown’s Morgiana in November. With Kennedy sidelined, Sam Ewing stepped in for the mount in resounding fashion over Christmas.

Confirmation of her festival target prompted some to speculate that Ireland’s other top mare, Lossiemouth, might skip the Champion Hurdle and take the chance to avail of the easier opportunity against her own sex.

At one point, Lossiemouth was cut to as low as 4-6 for the Mares' despite Willie Mullins repeatedly saying this season the Champion Hurdle is her target. The champion trainer also has Jade De Grugy in the Mares' contest.

Henry de Bromhead got a winning boost at Leopardstown ahead of next week’s Cheltenham action when Koktail Divin broke his duck over hurdles.

The winner isn’t going to the festival – waiting instead for Aintree next month – but his victory was a morale booster for the De Bromhead team after they endured some sketchy form after Christmas.

“He had a lovely run at Christmas, but I probably messed up when we were under the weather in January,” the Co Waterford trainer said.

Gold Cup hope Monty’s Star will be part of De Bromhead’s Cheltenham team that also sees Workahead carrying the Koktail Divin colours of Barry Maloney in the opening Supreme.

“Workahead will go for the Supreme. He seems really good, he worked well the other day and I’m delighted with him. His form has worked out really well, obviously.

“Monty’s in the Gold Cup. We are only getting there now, I’d say he needed the Irish Gold Cup again and he’ll step forward for that as well. We’ll see where we are then against Galopin [Des Champs]. He’s obviously very hard to beat, but I’m hoping we’d hit the frame,” he added.