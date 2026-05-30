Weekend’s GAA fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Under-20 finals

Louth will look to emulate Westmeath's recent triumph when they take on Dublin at Croke Park in their All-Ireland SFC opener on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

S aturday

A ll - I re l and S F C , Round 1

Westmeath v Cavan, Cusack Park, 5pm (Live on GAA+)

It has been a whirlwind summer for Westmeath and they rightly celebrated in the days after their Delaney Cup triumph. In many ways it was the perfect Leinster victory – taking down the province’s three traditional powerhouses in Meath, Kildare and Dublin. The swashbuckling nature of the success – coupled with the resilience and character they displayed in extra-time against Dublin – must give the group huge confidence entering the All-Ireland series.

Tactically, they not only outlasted Dublin but outsmarted them too. Westmeath’s marauding half-back line carries a huge scoring threat, while Sam McCartan is an exceptional centre forward with the ability to orchestrate games.

However, Westmeath must be wary of getting caught up in the occasion here. Cusack Park is sold out for the first time since a 2004 O’Byrne Cup final between Páidí Ó Sé’s Westmeath and Seán Boylan’s Meath. This is like nothing any of these players will previously have experienced. That brings its own pressures.

Cavan were also playing in a division above Westmeath in the league this year and Dermot McCabe’s side have now had six weeks to address what went wrong in their Ulster defeat to Monaghan. Thus, many of the ingredients needed for an ambush exist. However, Cavan’s form this season does not indicate an upset will happen. They were the second-lowest scoring team in Division 2 and have not won a game since beating Offaly in March. It will take their best performance of the year to update that record. Verdict: Westmeath

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 7.15pm (Live on GAA+)

It would be pretty fair to assume a trip to Armagh was not top of Derry’s wish list when this draw was taking place.

Ciarán Meenagh’s Derry came undone in a rollercoaster Ulster semi-final against Monaghan earlier this month – they allowed the Farney County to wipe out their 10-point advantage in normal time to force the game to extra-time.

Derry are out to make up for a disappointing Ulster semi-final exit, but face a big challenge against provincial champions Armagh. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

It remains to be seen what damage that loss has done to morale in the Derry camp, but there is no doubt that the Athletic Grounds is not a venue you want to be visiting with shaky confidence right now. Having finally got their hands on the Anglo Celt again, that burden is now gone from the Armagh dressingroom. It makes them a very dangerous and live contender in the race for Sam Maguire.

Oisín Conaty has looked unmarkable at times up top, while the depth of Armagh’s panel has made a significant difference during recent outings. Jarly Óg Burns is having a big year, driving forward with purposeful runs, while Kieran McGeeney has two of the best goalkeepers in the game battling for the Armagh number one jersey.

They justifiably enter the game as favourites, but this is still a Derry team with top-level talent in the likes of Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Shane McGuigan and Ethan Doherty. Verdict: Armagh

A ll - I re l and Under-20 Footba ll F i na l

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm (Live on TG4)

Tyrone’s dominance of this grade in recent years has been extraordinary. Victory here would give them their fourth All-Ireland in five years, a feat only previously achieved by Kerry in the early 1970s. In contrast, Kerry haven’t won an All-Ireland under-20/21 title since 2008, despite winning six of the last seven Munster crowns.

And they didn’t have it all their own way in the province this year, losing to Cork in the group stages and only beating them by a goal in the Munster final. Ultimately, Cork couldn’t cope with Kerry’s inside line, led by their prolific captain Paddy Lane, and eventually that was also true for Roscommon in extra-time in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tyrone are going for a fourth All-Ireland under-20 title in five seasons when they face Kerry on Saturday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Kerry have scored 10 goals in their last four matches, but Tyrone haven’t conceded a goal in their last four games and have reduced their opponents to an average of fewer than 14 points.

Conor O’Neill, who has already made a breakthrough with the seniors, is the anchor of their defence at number six but the fastest pitch in the country on a fine day will bring different stresses for the Tyrone defence. Verdict: Tyrone

S unday

A ll - I re l and Under-20 Hur li ng F i na l

Galway v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm (Live on TG4)

This is a repeat of the minor final from three years ago, which is a much rarer occurrence than you might imagine. Since the turn of the century it has only happened on two other occasions, and not for the last 10 years.

Galway were beaten favourites three years ago and are favourites again now, despite the absence of Aaron Niland through injury. Niland and Jason Rabbitte have both made a big impression with the Galway seniors this year and have been used sparingly by the under-20s. That nearly proved costly against Wexford in the Leinster semi-final, but Galway were commanding winners against Kilkenny in the final.

Clare don’t have any players on the senior panel but plenty who have a future in that sphere. Fred Hegarty, Michael Collins and Thomas O’Connor have been superb in their attack and Clare have terrific momentum from their last two wins over Cork and Tipperary. That might take them all the way. Verdict: Clare

A ll - I re l and S F C , Round 1

Dublin v Louth, Croke Park, 2.30pm (Live on GAA+)

In any other season, this wouldn’t be worth a second thought. Dublin, in Croke Park, facing a Leinster team they’ve already beaten by double scores in the same championship? Yawn. Next!

But there’s an undeniable freshness to these fixtures now. Westmeath proved that the mental block that has stood in the way of the other Leinster teams against Dublin for the best part of two decades is gone. Louth must want in on it too.

Con O'Callaghan returns for Dublin for their All-Ireland SFC Round 1 clash against Louth at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

They come to HQ with a full deck – Tommy Durnin is named on the bench but it would be no surprise to see him thrown in from the start. Dublin are vulnerable in midfield, especially with Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne out.

Con O’Callaghan is back, although it remains to be seen how much Dublin can get out of him. He’s been able to play a full 70 minutes in only one of the past eight championship games and hasn’t completed a match of any sort since they faced Monaghan in the league in February.

Maybe he can provide the last sting of the dying wasp here, so we’ll side with the Dubs. But if he can’t, Louth have a real chance. Verdict: Dublin

Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm (Live on RTÉ)

A clear hinge point in the season for both these sides. Mayo’s bouncing league form got put through the Rossie thresher and killed the mood in the county. They’ve been off the scene for five weeks and Kobe McDonald’s Leaving Cert starts on Wednesday. They badly need a performance here, otherwise it won’t be hard to see Andy Moran’s first season fizzling out.

Mayo's Kobe McDonald will have his mind on other matters come Wednesday as he starts his Leaving Certificate exams. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

As for the home side, it’s equally feasible that Gabriel Bannigan will be standing in front of reporters at some stage in the coming weeks lamenting the fact that they were just never able to get their best team on the field, fit and firing. Gary Mohan was on the bench for the Ulster final but has disappeared from view again in the fortnight since. Ryan McAnespie and Ryan Wylie don’t look to have full games in them, Darragh McAlarney is suspended.

For all that, Monaghan’s Ulster campaign was a monument to sticking in there and making the best of bad situations. Derry should have had them dead and buried twice. Armagh couldn’t close down the lid on them until extra-time. They don’t come hiding secrets – if they beat Mayo here, it will be through hard running, sticky tackling and the two-point threat of Rory Beggan, Micheál Bannigan, Dessie Ward and McCarron off the bench.

Mayo’s big idea is less obvious. The Roscommon defeat uprooted a few of their certainties regarding positioning and personnel. They don’t look settled around the middle, and for all his talents, it doesn’t speak well of the players around him that McDonald has become so central to their attack so quickly.

Maybe they’ve fixed everything in the five weeks that they’ve been off the grid. On the basis that their ceiling feels a little higher than Monaghan’s, they get the nod here. Verdict: Mayo