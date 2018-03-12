UAE win puts World Cup qualifier campaign back on track

Porterfield and Stirling record highest opening partnership in Ireland ODI history

Updated: about 3 hours ago

Ireland’s William Porterfield and Paul Stirling were in record-breaking form against UAE. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s William Porterfield and Paul Stirling were in record-breaking form against UAE. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland recorded a dominant 226-run Duckworth-Lewis victory over the United Arab Emirates in Harare to progress through to the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

Paul Stirling hit a rapid 126 off 117 deliveries as he helped captain William Porterfield, who made 92, set a record-breaking opening partnership of 205.

Kevin O’Brien added an unbeaten 50 from just 26 balls as Ireland eventually posted 313 for six off 44 overs following two short rain delays. Mohammad Naveed took three for 84 from his nine-over spell, including the wicket of Stirling.

The UAE were set a revised victory target of 318, but never looked like getting close.

Boyd Rankin claimed four wickets as the UAE were dismissed for only 91 runs in the 30th over, wicketkeeper Ghulam Shabeer the top scorer at 19.

Rankin returned figures of four for 15 from his devastating six-over spell, and all-rounder Simi Singh also picked up three wickets for 15.

Ireland will next face Zimbabwe in the first game of the Super Six stage on March 16th, then meet Scotland and Afghanistan.

Stirling was deservedly named as the player of the match and he told reporters; “It’s nice to come back from that West Indies loss and put in a good team performance today. We knew coming into today we needed, I think, four wins from four to get through hopefully. So that is still on track, but still three to go.”

Match summary

Ireland 313-6 (44 overs; P Stirling 126, W Porterfield 92, K O’Brien 50*; M Naveed 3-82)

UAE 91 all out (29.3 overs; G Shabber 19; B Rankin 4-15, S Singh 3-15, B McCarthy 2-26)

Ireland won by 226 runs (DLS method).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.