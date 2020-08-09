Three men hospitalised after alleged stabbing at Sydney rugby league match

Incident occurred at Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers under-20s match

Three men have been hospitalised after an alleged stabbing at a Sydney rugby league match. Photograph: Brook Mitchell/Getty

An under-20 rugby league match in Australia ended in violence with a player allegedly stabbing a competitor and two spectators, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta following reports of an assault after an under-20s community game between Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers.

“It’s alleged that two western Sydney-based football teams were involved in a fight after the match concluded,” New South Wales Police’s Grant Morrissey said.

“As a result of this altercation, one male who played for one of the teams was stabbed by another male who also played for the opposing team.

“Two spectators also became involved in the altercation and they were stabbed as well.”

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said anyone involved will never have a role in the game again.

“The incident is sickening criminal behaviour and those responsible for it deserve to face the full force of the law,” he said in a statement.

“Everyone who enjoys community sport at the weekend should expect to be able to do so in a safe environment.”

NSW ambulance inspector Nathan Sheraton said paramedics provided life-saving treatment.

“When we arrived at the scene it was very alarming — these were brutal attacks,” he said in a statement.

