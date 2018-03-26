Search for British crewman who fell overboard during Volvo Ocean Race

Officials say given the gale force conditions, it is not an option to divert any of the other six yachts to assist in the search
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht

 

A British crewman taking part in the Volvo Ocean Race has fallen overboard in the inhospitable Southern Ocean 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn.

Officials said John Fisher was wearing survival equipment when he went overboard from the Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht.

The team is searching for Mr Fisher in a strong 35-knot westerly wind, with accompanying sea state.

Water temperature is 9C, and conditions are forecast to deteriorate.

Officials said that given the gale force conditions, it is not an option to divert any of the other six yachts, which are at least 200 miles east and downwind of Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to assist in the search.

A ship 400 nautical miles away has diverted to the scene. – PA

