Sam Bennett gearing up for a new dawn in Australia

Having already flown to Australia in advance of his first races in the second part of January, Sam Bennett is currently adapting to the hot weather conditions there and fine-tuning his training in advance of making his debut with his new team.

Bennett recently signed a two-year deal with the Deceuninck QuickStep squad and will begin competing in the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide on Sunday, January 19th. That event is a warm-up race prior to the Santos Tour Down Under, which runs from January 21st to January 26th. He will then compete in the Race Torquay event on January 30th prior to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 2nd.

Bennett has clocked up successes in the past in Australia and will be keen to do so again, not least because a winning start with his new squad would be a big confidence booster. The team is arguably the best at helping its sprinters land successes and it is expected that Bennett will have an even better season than in 2019, when he took 13 pro victories.

Following the Australian block of events, Bennett will compete in the UAE Tour in late February and is a potential starter in Paris - Nice in early March.