Rowing: Irish World Cup team to be named for Belgrade

Lightweight double OF O’Donovan brothers and single sculler Sanita Puspure to compete
Sanita Puspure secured her place in Ireland side at the trial at the National Rowing Centre. Photograph: Inpho

Sanita Puspure secured her place in Ireland side at the trial at the National Rowing Centre. Photograph: Inpho

 

The Ireland team for the first World Cup in Belgrade is set to be announced on Tuesday. The lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan and single sculler Sanita Puspure nailed down places in the Ireland trial at the National Rowing Centre, and there may be three other women’s crews.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan look set to compete as a heavyweight pair, though they were narrow winners in two of their three races against Patrick Boomer and Andy Harrington, who can now train at the NRC with the hope of coming into consideration for the final World Cup in Lucerne in July.

The option of a four was not tested, but has not been ruled out.

“Absolutely,” said Antonio Maurogiovanni, the Ireland high performance director. “My philosophy is you have the athletes training hard, and [then] they make the crews. If you do not have the bricks you cannot make a home.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.