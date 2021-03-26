Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove qualify Irish boat for Olympics

Sixth place was enough to ensure the Irish boat of a high enough overall standing

Robert Dickson, coach Matt McGovern, and Sean Waddilove after qualifying for the Olympics. Photo: Irish Sailing

Robert Dickson, coach Matt McGovern, and Sean Waddilove after qualifying for the Olympics. Photo: Irish Sailing

 

With a somewhat bittersweet feeling Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove have qualified Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics with a race to spare at the 49er Olympic Qualifier in Lanzarote.

The Dublin pairing of Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) with Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) sealed their place ahead of the final medal race later on Friday. The Belgian crew were a threat but their sixth place was enough to assure the Irish boat of a higher overall standing and they are now unbeatable for the final nation place at Tokyo.

Dickson and Waddilove could yet regain their third overall placing in the regatta, though their primary objective has been achieved.

However Ireland’s other team of double Olympic veteran Ryan Seaton (Ballyholme YC) and Seafra Guilfoyle (Royal Cork YC) placed 15th this morning, and were unable to qualify the medal race, missing out along with three Italian contenders.

“The whole team have all worked really hard preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and qualifying today is a really important step, and a milestone for Rob and Sean,” said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing performance director.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling for Ryan and Seafra, as they had hoped to win the nomination, but without these two boats working as a team Ireland would have had no chance securing the last available Olympic place.

“The result is proof positive of our sailing programme supported by Sport Ireland - today demonstrates what is possible when you invest and plan long-term. Qualification has given the whole team a lift and it’s some good news for our fantastic support base at home in Ireland.”

These two latest qualifications join the current status of Team Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics, with 54 guaranteed athletes travelling to the Games and many more sitting within qualification.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.