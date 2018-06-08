Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem in French Open final

Rafael Nadal is one win away from title number 11 after sweeping aside Juan Martin del Potro.

The Spanish world number one edged a tight first set but then blew the fifth seed away to set up a final showdown with Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro had forced six break points during the first set but each time Nadal fended them off. Nadal had not had a sniff on Del Potro’s serve until, at 5-4, two swishes of his forehand forced two set points, the second of which he converted when the Argentinian netted.

Del Potro was in the semi-finals for the first time since he recovered from three years of injury problems which made him contemplate quitting the sport.

He required treatment on a hip problem suffered early in the first set and visibly wilted in the second, raising his arms in mock celebration when he won a solitary game while already 5-0 behind.

Nadal, who has lifted the trophy every time he has reached the last four at Roland Garros, broke to love at the start of the third and went on to register a comprehensive 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory.

Full report to follow...