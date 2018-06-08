Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem in French Open final

Spaniard swept aside Juan Martin del Potro in impressive semi-final at Roland Garros
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro during their semifinal match at the French Open. Photo: Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Rafael Nadal is one win away from title number 11 after sweeping aside Juan Martin del Potro.

The Spanish world number one edged a tight first set but then blew the fifth seed away to set up a final showdown with Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro had forced six break points during the first set but each time Nadal fended them off. Nadal had not had a sniff on Del Potro’s serve until, at 5-4, two swishes of his forehand forced two set points, the second of which he converted when the Argentinian netted.

Del Potro was in the semi-finals for the first time since he recovered from three years of injury problems which made him contemplate quitting the sport.

He required treatment on a hip problem suffered early in the first set and visibly wilted in the second, raising his arms in mock celebration when he won a solitary game while already 5-0 behind.

Nadal, who has lifted the trophy every time he has reached the last four at Roland Garros, broke to love at the start of the third and went on to register a comprehensive 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory.

Full report to follow...

