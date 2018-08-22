Para Athletics Championships: Noelle Lenihan wins Ireland’s fourth gold

Noelle Lenihan has made it four gold medals for Ireland on day three of the European Para Athletics Championships in Berlin – retaining her discus title after twice breaking her own world record.

The North Cork AC athlete from Charleville, competing in the T38 class, first threw a record of 32.28 metres, then better that again to 32.95.

It left her well clear of Eva Datinska from the Czech Republic who was second on 27.29m, with Latvia’s Ingrida Preide third.

There was also a bronze for Ireland’s Orla Comerford in the women’s 200m T13, while Paul Keogan finished fifth for Ireland in men’s 200m T37 final.

Lenihan’s success was Ireland’s fourth gold medal in 24 hours, after triumphs on Tuesday night for Greta Streimikyte, Jason Smyth and Orla Barry.

Undefeated

Still undefeated on the major championship stage, Smyth won his 17th gold medal in a Para Athletics sprint event over 200m– and he’s not done yet.

The Derry athlete will be back on the track on Thursday looking to add another gold in the T13 100m, the category for visually impaired.

Now 31, and a father of two, Smyth shows little signs of slowing down either, nailing the perfect start in Berlin and ensuring no one else got close.

It was one of a hat-trick of gold medals for the 10-strong Irish team in Berlin in the one day, Barry winning the T57 discus with her first throw, an excellent 28.76 metres, while Streimikyte had earlier got the dream start by winning gold in the T13 1,500m.