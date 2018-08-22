Ireland suffer heavy 81-run defeat to Afghanistan

Ireland suffered a crushing 81-run defeat against Afghanistan in the second Twenty20 International at Bready on Wednesday as the tourists wrapped up the three-match series with a game to spare.

The hosts, beaten by 16 runs on Monday, were chasing a target of 161 to level the three-match series.

They got off to an awful start with Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson and Andy Balbirnie all back in the pavilion by the end of the third over with just nine runs on the board.

William Porterfield led a recovery of sorts but when he fell for a bright 33 off 23 balls Ireland were 46 for four in the ninth over.

Captain Gary Wilson chipped in with 22 before becoming the second of Rashid Khan’s four victims, and no one else reached double figures as Ireland were skittled for 79 in 15 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai was the fulcrum of Afghanistan’s total of 160 for eight, his second match-defining innings in three days.

The tourists recovered from eight for two with Zazai smashing 82 off 54 balls before falling to George Dockrell. The 20-year-old hit 74 off 33 balls on Monday.

The two sides play the final game of the series at Bready on Friday.

SECOND T20 INTERNATIONAL

(at Bready CC): Afghanistan 160-8 (20 ovs) (Hazratullah Zazai 82, Asghar Afghan 37, Najibullah Zadran 20no; P Chase 3-35, B Rankin 2-14), Ireland 79 (15 ovs) (W Porterfield 33, G Wilson 22; R Khan 4-17, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-17). Afghanistan won by 81 runs