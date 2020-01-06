NFL wildcards: Seattle Seahawks see off depleted Philadelphia

Eagles rue an injury to Carson Wentz while Minnesota Vikings stun New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf dives for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf dives for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

 

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday.

The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to face the Packers while the Vikings travel to meet the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional Round contests next weekend.

Quarterback Wilson iced the game for Seattle when he hit DK Metcalf with a 53-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 17-6 lead.

“It was a sweet one,” said Wilson, who passed for 325 yards and ran for 45 more.

Metcalf fell down short of the goal line but was untouched and recovered to make it into the end zone. “He had so many yards, he was making plays all over the field,” said Wilson of the 22-year-old wide receiver, who caught seven passes for 160 yards.

A five-yard run by 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch gave Seattle its first touchdown.

Philadelphia played all but nine minutes of the game behind 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown after starter Carson Wentz suffered a head injury when tackled by Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

In the day’s earlier wildcard game, Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to seal the overtime win for the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins inspired the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the New Orleans Saints. Photograph: Dan Anderson/EPA
Kirk Cousins inspired the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the New Orleans Saints. Photograph: Dan Anderson/EPA

“Nobody gave us a chance to win here today except everybody in our organisation,” Rudolph said.

“They (the Saints) brought all pressure and Kirk made a great throw. I’m proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise and coming down here and playing huge all game.”

The oft-criticised Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and the touchdown. His 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen had put the Vikings in scoring position at the New Orleans two-yard-line.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied, with Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation forcing overtime.

Cook, who rushed for 94 yards, had scoring runs of five and one yards, the first after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was intercepted. Saints backup quarterback Taysom Hill set up a four-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara with a 50-yard pass in the second quarter to give New Orleans a 10-3 lead.

Hill later caught a 20-yard pass from Brees in the fourth quarter to bring New Orleans within 20-17.

Brees passed for 208 yards but along with his interception also had his first fumble of the season.

The loss was a bitter one for the Saints, who last season had lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the NFC Conference Championship game.

The Saints, NFC South champions, had gone 13-3 in the regular season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.